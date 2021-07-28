Connect with us

Pattaya

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via flickr

Despite the high Covid-19 infection rate in Chon Buri, planning for the “Pattaya Move On” reopening programme will continue. With the ongoing spread of the virus and the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, infecting more than 500,000 people in Thailand over the past several months, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has been considering whether to postpone the reopening of several tourist destinations.

Pattaya has taken a hit from the lack of international tourism. Many businesses have closed. Walking Street has been compared to the Walking Dead, the zombie apocalypse TV show and graphic novel series. Many bar girls at popular go-go bars have been out of work and have tried to make money by doing live stream videos for customers overseas.

With the need to bring back foreign tourism to Pattaya, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Boonanan Phattanasin, says the “Pattaya Move On” project planning will continue, regardless of TAT’s talk of postponing the schemes. Officials have been eyeing September 1 as the reopening date. Local officials have also looked into using Koh Larn as a “sandbox” for foreign tourist for their first week in Thailand.

“If the situation improved and there was no immediate support plan by the official reopening date, it could cause problems and the opening of the city would have to be postponed anyways. Therefore, we will continue planning for a reopening of Pattaya to foreign and domestic tourists, with all business sectors operating, as soon as possible.”

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, is classified as a “dark red” province under maximum control for its high infection rate. Today, the province reported 864 in Covid-19 cases. In the latest wave, first recorded on April 1, there have been more than 20,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri.

Tourism officials have been planning to reopen 10 provinces to foreign tourists by the end of October. Phuket reopened under the “Sandbox” model on July 1 and Surat Thani reopened its trio of islands, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao, on July 15 under the “Samui Plus” plan. The goal was to also reopen Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Buriram by the end of October.

Last Saturday, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced that plans to reopen all of the 10 tourist destinations by the end of October might be difficult due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and high infection rates at target tourist destinations like Bangkok and Chon Buri.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BookShe
2021-07-28 19:32
when the going gets stupid, the stupid get going.
image
BookShe
2021-07-28 19:33
Samui is pleased to announce that after weeks and weeks of zero covid cases, it can finally add 20 new infections to the national tally. We like to thank all Darwin-awarded idiots and the vigilant corrupt authorities for participating in…
image
gummy
2021-07-28 19:38
1 minute ago, BookShe said: when the going gets stupid, the stupid get going. Oh Move on as they say 😂 Wait what did they say they wanted Pattaya to move on to ? re-opening they say but what do they…
image
Griff1315
2021-07-28 19:40
image
gummy
2021-07-28 19:43
3 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: You know me ?
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya36 mins ago

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 cookie shops in Bangkok
Drugs2 hours ago

Marine police seize 30 kilograms of methamphetmine from squid fishing boat

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand to apply for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Koh Samui bar and club finds 16 Covid-19 infections
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of5 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Thailand5 hours ago

Thousands of inmates granted royal pardon on HM the King’s birthday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 16,533 new cases; provincial totals
Best of6 hours ago

5 of the most amazing hotels in Koh Chang
Best of7 hours ago

The best steakhouses in Pattaya serving juicy steak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Girls infected with Covid after mother dies at home; public criticises healthcare system
Coronavirus Vaccines9 hours ago

Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Coronavirus Thailand9 hours ago

Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Coronavirus Vaccines9 hours ago

Health Ministry says all frontline medical workers will get donated Pfizer doses
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending