Pattaya
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Despite the easing of nearly all restrictions imposed to suppress the Covid-19 virus, Thailand’s people are still very much feeling the lingering effect of the shutdown. An ongoing ban on nearly all international arrivals has crippled the tourism industry, meaning many nightlife venues in places like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket remain shut. A report in The Pattaya News shows the full extent of the economic toll in Pattaya, where unemployed and homeless people are being forced to take refuge in abandoned beer bar complexes, mostly in the Soi Buakhao area of the city.
While some people were struggling financially prior to the Covid crisis, many others find themselves newly unemployed and with nowhere to live. One man says he worked in construction until being let go when the lock-down happened. He has now been living in an abandoned bar complex for 2 months, doing odd jobs here and there, and surviving on food handouts.
Another woman says she used to work as a “mamasan”, but the forced closure of the city’s bars left her broke and homeless. She too is living in an abandoned bar while she tries to find another job. Another man says he was already struggling with drug and money problems prior to the arrival of Covid-19, and was sleeping on the beach until it was closed off.
According to the Pattaya News report, all those spoken to hope the government can somehow balance controlling the virus with re-starting the economy, adding that while they hope tourists are allowed to return, everyone should have to be tested before being admitted to the country. Thailand has now gone more than 50 days with no locally transmitted case of Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
The spokesman for Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, says that despite his initial concerns, there has been no new spike in virus cases following the re-opening of the country’s nightlife. While discussing phase 5 of the easing of Covid restrictions, Dr. Taweesin admits that many medical experts, including himself, had been uneasy about the move. However, he says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was anxious for people to return to work. In places like Pattaya, nearly 80% of businesses are in the entertainment and hospitality sector. Dr. Taweesin says that 2 and a half weeks after the re-opening […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya students get toilet training
Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended. The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned. The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in a press conference this morning that discussions on the Emergency Decree and a “Phase 6” of lifting Covid-19 restrictions and reopening the country are expected in the upcoming weeks. A meeting is expected of the committees, including the CCSA and the National Security Council, responsible for easing restrictions and rules in the coming week. Several items are being considered for Phase 6, including: Allowing more foreign workers into the country, especially migrant workers with the proper documentation and procedures. Food and beverage industry product displays. It is […]
