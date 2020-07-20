Connect with us

Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Florian Wehde on Unsplash
The spokesman for Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, says that despite his initial concerns, there has been no new spike in virus cases following the re-opening of the country’s nightlife. While discussing phase 5 of the easing of Covid restrictions, Dr. Taweesin admits that many medical experts, including himself, had been uneasy about the move.

However, he says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was anxious for people to return to work. In places like Pattaya, nearly 80% of businesses are in the entertainment and hospitality sector. Dr. Taweesin says that 2 and a half weeks after the re-opening of nightlife venues that had been closed for nearly 4 months, Thailand has not seen any new cases of community transmission.

Bars and entertainment venues have been subject to a long list of rules governing their re-opening, many of which business owners deemed unworkable. However, it’s understood most venues have used common sense and complied with hygiene measures, with the police going easy on them as they adapt to the new way of doing things. Nightlife venues are still required to close at midnight, a matter not mentioned by Dr. Taweesin. Many business owners are anxious to have this rule lifted, saying their revenue has taken enough of a hit as result of the lock-down.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

