Government stimulus package results in more than 3.6 million hotel bookings | The Thaiger

Tourism
Government stimulus package results in more than 3.6 million hotel bookings
Domestic tourism in Thailand is enjoying a much-needed boost thanks to a government stimulus package that has seen over 3.6 million hotel rooms booked so far. Thai citizens are availing of the Rao Tiew Dauy Kan (We Travel Together) package, which offers discounts on hotel bookings in an effort to inject life back into the country’s decimated tourism sector. An ongoing ban on international arrivals as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic means Thailand’s tourism trade is completely reliant on the domestic market for now.
The government’s stimulus package provides Thai citizens with a discount on hotel stays of up to 40% off per night, for a maximum of 5 nights. It’s understood up to 5 million travellers have registered for the scheme so far.
A deputy government spokeswoman says most of the hotel bookings are in the west and east of the country, at popular seaside resorts, for stays of 1 night in most cases. Those travelling for longer are favouring the southern provinces, with Krabi proving particularly popular. Internal travel is expected to jump from July 24, as a result of the rescheduled Songkran holiday. The Thai New Year celebrations normally take place in April but have been postponed to July 25 – 29 this year, as a result of the Covid crisis.
The government is urging hotel and accommodation providers not to put their prices up to take advantage of growing demand, warning that any hotel doing so will be disqualified from participating in the scheme.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
