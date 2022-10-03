Pattaya woman crashes after allegedly racing Belgian man who dissed her car

Many people take great pride in their cars, and one Pattaya woman certainly did on Saturday. The woman, 48 year old Chanphen Thaweesri, allegedly raced her Mercedes Benz against a Belgian driver who she claims made fun of her car. She then ended up crashing her car.

Chanphen said the Belgian man, 35 year old Stephane Cordemans, knocked on her window and argued with her about how she drove. Chanphen said Cordemans then mocked her car for being antique and said it was no match against his Honda Civic.

Chanphen said she got enraged atCordemans’ diss. She said she then challenged him to a race. A group of Good Samaritans stated that they saw both cars racing at high speeds and trying to overtake each other before the crash.

Chanphen ended up crashing her car into a power pole, and her car then caught on fire. The Good Samaritans helped put out the blaze before police showed up. The Samaritans said that two other cars were also damaged.

Cordemans’ car was slightly damaged. He refused to give any statement to the press or Pattaya police. Pattaya police took Chanpen to the station for an alcohol test. It was unclear what charges would be pressed or if Cordemans would face any charges.

Vehicle racing has been a problem in Pattaya. In the past, the city has had a problem with Middle Eastern motorcycle racers, which has also led to crashes. In August, a young Kuwaiti man who was allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya lost his middle finger after he crashed.

Hopefully, Pattaya will be able to solve its problem with vehicle racing.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

