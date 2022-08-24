Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash

A young Kuwaiti man who was allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya had a rather nasty crash on an overpass in the early hours of this morning. A taxi driver revealed he saw the man, 19 year old Faisal, driving fast in a group of four-five people. He said Faisal then crashed into his taxi from the front and then slammed into the overpass railings, which caused his middle finger to be amputated.

Faisal was rushed to the nearest hospital. Pattaya police said they would review CCTV footage, and summon both men for interrogation. The Bali Hai overpass, where the incident occurred, does not legally allow motorbikes on it.

This news comes after over 30 Middle Eastern motorbike racers were arrested in Pattaya last night. Locals and tourists had complained to police about the joyriders making so much noise at night, and disrupting traffic. Similar problems around Pattaya have been going on for months now.

Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai said the police had warned of legal action against tourists who regularly drove recklessly, but some still repeated the offense anyway. He said the riders didn’t fully understand Thailand’s traffic rules.

No matter what the legal outcome of this latest incident on the Bali Hai overpass turns out to be, Faisal will now have to deal with the lifelong devastation of having lost a finger.

