Connect with us

Thailand

Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

A young Kuwaiti man who was allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya had a rather nasty crash on an overpass in the early hours of this morning. A taxi driver revealed he saw the man, 19 year old Faisal, driving fast in a group of four-five people. He said Faisal then crashed into his taxi from the front and then slammed into the overpass railings, which caused his middle finger to be amputated.

Faisal was rushed to the nearest hospital. Pattaya police said they would review CCTV footage, and summon both men for interrogation. The Bali Hai overpass, where the incident occurred, does not legally allow motorbikes on it.

This news comes after over 30 Middle Eastern motorbike racers were arrested in Pattaya last night. Locals and tourists had complained to police about the joyriders making so much noise at night, and disrupting traffic. Similar problems around Pattaya have been going on for months now.

Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai said the police had warned of legal action against tourists who regularly drove recklessly, but some still repeated the offense anyway. He said the riders didn’t fully understand Thailand’s traffic rules.

No matter what the legal outcome of this latest incident on the Bali Hai overpass turns out to be, Faisal will now have to deal with the lifelong devastation of having lost a finger.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-24 16:58
36 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Faisal will now have to deal with the lifelong devastation of having lost a finger. He should be thankful he's still alive. What kind of plonker travels to Thailand to street race?
Jafagreg
2022-08-24 17:01
Didn't understand Thailand's road rules my arse. You check this sort of stuff out if you go driving in a foreign country. Ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law. Guess the Kuwaiti learned a bit of f…
Malc-Thai
2022-08-24 17:12
Want to see him try and point his finger in a reenactment photo shoot!  
HolyCowCm
2022-08-24 18:03
Lost his middle finger? I bet his GF won't be happy about that.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 mins ago

Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Special Features8 mins ago

10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Thailand19 mins ago

Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Sponsored8 hours ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand21 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
Thailand51 mins ago

The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Thailand1 hour ago

Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics2 hours ago

Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Thailand2 hours ago

Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
Thailand2 hours ago

China opens classroom doors to students from Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Phuket4 hours ago

Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
Thailand4 hours ago

BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Pattaya4 hours ago

UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya4 hours ago

Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
North East5 hours ago

“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending