Pattaya village protests after 3 decades without tap water

Locals of one village in East Pattaya are fed up after not having tap water for 30 years. On Tuesday, a crowd of over 50 people in Moo 4 village protested the lack of water and empty promises from officials. The village is located in Chon Buri province’s Bang Lamung district.

The villagers have to pay 170 baht for a tank of water twice a week. The director of Chonburi’s complaint centre, Tidsanu Teerakul, said he would inform the provincial governor and Banglamung District about the villagers’ complaint letter.

One representative from the community said that Nong Plalai sub-district had provided them with tap water before, but it wasn’t clean enough to use. The protesters said the lack of water remains a problem despite decades of begging and promises.

On the same day the protest was held, Pattaya’s mayor assembled a task force to address many issues plaguing the city. The task force aimed to gather a comprehensive list of fix-ups needed around Pattaya so that the mayor could take action to begin repairs and restorations within the next month. One issue noted was the need to improve public utilities.

Mayor Poramese Ngampiches acknowledged that some growing pains are necessary as Pattaya develops infrastructure in line with the Eastern Economic Corridor Development Plan though.

Time will tell if these new efforts to fix up Pattaya’s infrastructures will help the villagers of Moo 4 get tap water.

