Pattaya
Pattaya mayor launches task force to fix issues around the city
Vowing to take action, Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches assembled a task force to address many issues plaguing the city. After selecting dozens of people to work on the project, the mayor assembled his task force for the first time yesterday to send the 68 members around the city to look into problems.
The 68 city officials fanned out across Pattaya to survey many facets of the city and document all the issues to tackle. They looked in particular for things that had become run down, unsightly, or hazardous during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The task force aimed to gather a comprehensive list of fix-ups needed around Pattaya so that the mayor could take action to begin repairs and restorations within the next month.
Members inspecting the city noted down all the footpaths that had become overgrown, billboards that had fallen apart and become potentially dangerous, and also public utilities that could use improvement such as tangled, messy wires and cables creating eyesores.
The mayor also complained about many incomplete building sites creating dangers and creating blotches on the cityscape. He acknowledges some growing pains are necessary as Pattaya develops infrastructure in line with the Eastern Economic Corridor Development Plan though.
Once all the problems had been identified, the mayor hopes to have a better feel for the scope of problems and create the most effective game plan for repairing and revitalising Pattaya. He says identifying all the issues first will be much faster and more effective than haphazardly fixing each one on its own.
“We have so many problems to address because of the ongoing projects around the city, which is why I decided to form this task force to document all those problems and report them to me.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
