Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender

UPDATE

The five gunmen who allegedly opened fire at a Pattaya pool villa on Tuesday last night surrendered to police, The Pattaya News reported.

The first three men to turn themselves in were 23 year old Saralan “Top” Yodthat, 24 year old Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, and 29 year old Jirarot “Rang” Wattana. Police seized a Glock 19 handgun and two BB guns from the men.

The next two men to surrender were 27 year old Thanapol Khamphet, and 30 year old Phurich Khamchin.

All five men refused to speak to the press. They were escorted to the Pattaya Police Station for interrogation and an identification process by the victims.

The men surrendered just a day after Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said he needed two more days to catch the gunmen.

The five gunmen allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room there. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor.

A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

Pattaya will now wait and see how legal procedures unfold.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, says he needs just two more days to catch the five gunmen who allegedly opened fire at a Pattaya pool villa yesterday morning.

Surachate visited the scene of the crime yesterday and reviewed CCTV footage. He said he already knew the identities of the gunmen, and they are reportedly part of a criminal group. Surachate praised Pattaya Police for their hard work.

The one gunman whose identity has been revealed so far is Jirarot “Rang” Wattana. CCTV footage captured his movements and police were able to identify him due to his previous criminal history. The footage saw him leaving the villa in a white T-shirt with number 33 on the back.

Rang now faces an arrest warrant for possessing firearms without a permit, carrying weapons into public areas, trespassing, physically assaulting others, colluding to detain others, and destroying others’ properties.

