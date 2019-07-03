Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints | The Thaiger

Police have conducted spot inspections at three bars in the Third Road area of Pattaya. The inspections occurred on July 2 around 2am after a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” that the businesses were open past the legal closing times and disturbing residents with “loud noise and rowdy patrons”.

PattayaOne.news report that the three Thai clubs – “Samed Chill”, “Depending Bar” and “Makkasan” – were all found to be open past their legal closing times and were serving alcohol.

“Samed Chill” had a well disguised entrance, appearing to be closed, but was in full swing inside with many customers still drinking. Police checked customer IDs and drug tested all the patrons at each venue. Two underage customers (under 20 years old) were found at “Samed Chill” and one man tested positive for illicit drugs.

The owners and management of the three clubs will face legal proceedings and multiple charges, including the suspension of their operating licenses and closure for up to five years.

