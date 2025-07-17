Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push

Foot-powered patrol saves the day as language barrier and traffic chaos collide

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Two stranded Russian tourists were left stunned—and grateful—after a team of Pattaya police officers came to their rescue in one of the city’s more unusual displays of public service: pushing a broken-down motorbike through traffic with nothing but a boot and big hearts.

The drama unfolded around 9.40am yesterday, July 16, when the couple’s motorbike battery unexpectedly died right in the middle of Sukhumvit Road. With vehicles speeding by and the scorching Thai sun beating down, the pair—unable to speak Thai—had no way of calling for help.

Just when the situation seemed hopeless, a patrol team from Na Jomtien Police Station happened to drive by. Police Lieutenant Thanyawisit Saengpho, Deputy Inspector of Patrol, and Sergeant Major Yuranan Prasertsang spotted the distressed couple and didn’t hesitate to intervene.

Acting swiftly, one officer escorted the tourists to safety in the station’s pickup truck, offering them a cool seat and some much-needed relief from the roadside chaos. But it was what happened next that turned heads and warmed hearts.

With no tow truck available and the motorbike still stuck in the middle of the road, one officer climbed onto the immobile scooter while another—riding a patrol bike—placed his foot on the back and began to push it forward, metre by metre, along the hectic Sukhumvit strip.

The bizarre but touching sight of a foot-powered police convoy quickly drew attention from passersby, many of whom filmed and shared the moment online. Drivers honked in encouragement, while pedestrians stopped to applaud the officers’ creativity and compassion, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Keeping people safe is more than our duty—it’s our mission from the heart,” one of the officers said. “And the smiles we receive in return? That’s the best reward.”

The feel-good incident has since gone viral, with netizens praising the officers’ initiative and kindness. While Pattaya often grabs headlines for its nightlife and chaos, this unexpected roadside rescue offered a welcome reminder of the city’s softer side.

