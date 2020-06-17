Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure – VIDEO

Following a number of inspections at various restaurants in the Pattaya area, police have cautioned venues whose primary business is selling alcohol. In what may also serve as a warning to businesses in the rest of the country, Pattaya authorities are threatening some establishments with closure unless they meet the criteria for reopening. These include only serving alcohol to customers who are having a meal and ensuring social distancing rules are adhered to.

Seems a lot of bars are now suddenly starting to serve up food as a way to ‘comply’ with the current restrictions.

The Pattaya News reports that the Permanent Secretary of Banglamung District, Mr. Pornchai Sung-iad, accompanied police to various restaurants in the city, warning them that if they were primarily selling alcohol, they would be considered a bar or pub, even if they possess a restaurant licence. He added that such places would be shut down and fined, and would not be permitted to reopen until it is legal for bars and pubs to do so. There is currently no set date for such businesses to reopen.

Police in Pattaya have been instructed to monitor restaurants and ensure they only sell alcohol to diners, with Pornchai reiterating that the purpose of allowing restaurants to sell alcohol is for customers to enjoy a drink with their meal, not to congregate in groups solely for the purpose of drinking alcohol. He is also threatening restaurants with closure if customers break social distancing rules or do not use the Thai Chana check-in platform.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News