Countdown! Thailand’s first satellite launch planned for Friday
Thailand’s air force will launch its first satellite this Friday, following months of delay. Dubbed Napa-1, it’s scheduled to be launched using an Ariane Vega rocket from a staging area in French Guyana in South America, according to a Royal Thai Air Force source. The launch was postponed 3 times, in September and December last year due to technical issues, then again in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to the spokesman, the satellite will will be launched into low earth orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometres. It will primarily be used to observe Thai air space for defence and national security purposes, but also to detect hotspots to prevent bushfires, and observe water resources to predict and combat floods or drought. The source says Napa-1’s cameras will play a pivotal role in the RTAF’s defence system, strengthening national security and preventing threats.
The air force bought the satellite from Innovative Solutions in Space, a small satellite manufacturer based in the Netherlands. It’s a CubeSat 6U model and will begin operation when it finally goes into orbit, and will work in tandem with the Napa-2 satellite, scheduled for launch in July.
Its cost has not been revealed but the chief of RTAF’s Space Operation Centre said earlier it cost “less than 100 million baht.” SPOC was set up in August to enhance the RTAF’s capacity in space.
Its main function is air surveillance and space inspection. It can also help in public disaster relief efforts, provide information on hot spots in forests, to help in forest fire prevention and fighting, as well as in the management floods and drought.
The launch will be televised live on the Arianespace YouTube channel on Friday at 8:30am Thai time.
In Isaan each year budding Thai rocketeers try their luck with the Bun Bang Fai festivals around the region. Here’s one successful launch AND retrieval mission. The festivals are meant to celebrate…. oh we really have no idea. But they drink a lot and play loud music.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
4 reasons why you should register for this Thursday’s Thaiger Flash Sale
THAI PROPERTY EVENT THIS THURSDAY
Real estate experts are sounding the alarm… property prices are starting to drop! And The Thaiger Flash Sale, in conjunction with fazwaz.com is giving you the chance to own your dream home with the biggest discounts ever seen, all in one place for just 24 hours.
The Thaiger Flash Sale, happening this Thursday, June 18, 2020, starts at midday for just 24 hours. It’s the first online property sale where buyers can take advantage of great deals from Thailand’s best developers. If you’re not yet convinced, here’s a summary of the biggest benefits by joining this limited time property sale:
Big discounts
Big discounts and exclusive selections go hand-in-hand in any Flash sale. Fazwaz.com is delivering the same value to homebuyers and investors in Thailand real estate, as it puts all the best properties and marking them with the biggest discounts – all in one place!
Once-in-a-decade opportunity
It’s no stretch of the imagination that these discounts are part of a real estate market cycle that only happens once a decade. It’s a time where the savviest investors buy the best properties at the lowest price possible, making their value margins better than any other time of the decade. This goes to show that the best way to profit of your property investment is not by selling high, but by buying low.
Top-tier developments
Just because these are the biggest discounts ever seen, doesn’t mean they’re your mediocre selections! Fazwaz.com has built a strong relationship with Thailand’s top developers and has partnered with a number of them to deliver their best developments at the best prices exclusively for the duration of the Thaiger Flash Sale.
Refundable reservation fee
Buyers can reserve a property that they like with a refundable reservation fee within 14 days. Fazwaz.com understands that property investments are big commitments, especially in these uncertain times. That’s why buyers, who do not pursue the properties they reserved, can receive a full refund.
Are you ready for the biggest online property sales event in Thailand real estate? Register now at our expo.fazwaz.com

New Normal for property developers as marketing moves online
PROPERTY EVENT
“The coronavirus pandemic comes at a moment where the Thai real estate market has seen an over-supply coupled with reduced demand since 2019 due to appreciation of the baht and overall economic sentiment.”
Restrictions on movement, a lack of foreigners visiting and inspecting properties, and an economic slowdown are putting pressures on Thailand’s property market. At the same time there is a surplus of quality stock available in excellent locations.
A recent survey by FazWaz shows that nearly 61% of property developers expect that the crisis will last longer than six months, with 16% indicating they believe the pandemic may last more than a year.
“Regionally we’re seeing developers adjusting operations and setting frameworks for disruption,” explained the CEO of FazWaz, Brennan Campbell.
“72% of the developers have re-forecasted their sales revenues, with both internal and external expenses being reduced.”
Online movement
Developers are clearly embracing technology to maintain their branding and consumer engagement. 83% of those questioned agreed that they’re investing in online tools and channels to improve their visibility. With buyers having their movements restricted, they are spending more time at home which leads to the opportunity for recreational real estate shopping.
To accommodate both buyers and sellers, FazWaz will launch its Flash Thursday Online Property Sale on June 18, in conjunction with The Thaiger. There will be real deals to be had on select developments around Thailand.
“The sales event will be one of Thailand’s biggest online discount hub, offering exclusive reductions and buyer incentives not available to the public before.”
Covid-era environment
Covid-19 can be viewed as “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, especially in the Bangkok market. For years, the property market has overflowed with unnecessary supply, paired with marketing strategies to attract speculators into a non-existent buy-to-let environment.
The coronavirus pandemic comes at a moment where the Thai real estate market has seen an over-supply coupled with reduced demand since 2019 due to appreciation of the baht and overall economic sentiment.
Marciano Birjmohun, Director BD at FazWaz says it’s not viable for developers to maintain the same price points with no uptake, and the post-Covid situation will have repercussions for the sales cycle for years to come.
“This is definitely going to change the traditional way of doing business – a new normal of doing business is on the horizon after the pandemic.”
You can register FREE for the upcoming event HERE.

Bangkok’s legendary Scala cinema is closing
Bangkok’s venerable Scala cinema announced yesterday that it will stop its movie showing operations and let other businesses rent the venue for their activities or special screenings until the end of 2020, when its land contract expires. Scala, located in Pathumwan district, is the last standalone movie theatre in Bangkok.
The 1,000 seat cinema was built in 1969 and named after Milan’s Teatro alla Scala. It’s owned by Apex Group, which used to operate 3 other standalone cinemas in Bangkok: Sala Chalermthai Theatre, which was demolished in 1989; Siam Theatre, which shut down in 2010 after being damaged in a fire, and Lido Multiplex, which closed down in 2018 when its contract expired.
Scala had earlier announced that it would close temporarily, from March 18 until May 31, in line with the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among the businesses that were ordered shut were movie theatres, restaurants, massage parlours, fitness centres and others. The restriction was lifted for several businesses, including movie theatres, on June 1, but sadly the Scala is bringing down the curtain on half a century Bangkok’s cinema history.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
