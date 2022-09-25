Pattaya
Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
A Pattaya official proposed that Mayor Poramase Ngampiches expand the city’s legal nightlife zone. Pattaya City Council member Damrongkiat Pinitkan made the proposal in a meeting on Friday.
Damrongkiat argued that current zones, which have not changed since 2002, are archaic.
Damrongkiat noted that rules only allow operators to run entertainment venues on the right side of Pattaya Third Road down to Bali Hai Pier. However, many businesses have now opened on the left side as well as Jomtien and Naklua, he said. Damrongkiat added these businesses want to be licensed.
He said…
“When these venues are in the legal operating zones, they will benefit from the extension of the legal opening hours too.”
Now, Mayor Poramese told the Entertainment and Tourism Association Of Pattaya to send an official written petition to him to forward to the Ministry of Interior for consideration.
Some Pattaya residents have not been the biggest fans of nightlife expansions due to the noise and crowds they tend to bring. Condos and nightlife venues have had disputes around areas such as Pratumnak Hill and Na Jomtien Beach.
Pattaya’s businesses and vendors that cater to tourists have indeed had tensions with residents. In June, Na Jomtien Municipality barred all beach vendors who were clogging up the pathways and beach space. Locals breathed a sigh of relief, saying they could now relax in peace, and residents didn’t have to deal with noisiness.
Time will tell what the result of Damrongkiat’s proposal will be.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Heavy rains collapse part of Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall
6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Things you can do in Thailand during the rainy season
Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand
Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best of4 days ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Cannabis2 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
-
Economy23 hours ago
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
-
Phuket3 days ago
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots