Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone

A Pattaya official proposed that Mayor Poramase Ngampiches expand the city’s legal nightlife zone. Pattaya City Council member Damrongkiat Pinitkan made the proposal in a meeting on Friday. 

Damrongkiat argued that current zones, which have not changed since 2002, are archaic. 

Damrongkiat noted that rules only allow operators to run entertainment venues on the right side of Pattaya Third Road down to Bali Hai Pier. However, many businesses have now opened on the left side as well as Jomtien and Naklua, he said. Damrongkiat added these businesses want to be licensed.

He said…

“When these venues are in the legal operating zones, they will benefit from the extension of the legal opening hours too.”

Now, Mayor Poramese told the Entertainment and Tourism Association Of Pattaya to send an official written petition to him to forward to the Ministry of Interior for consideration.

Some Pattaya residents have not been the biggest fans of nightlife expansions due to the noise and crowds they tend to bring. Condos and nightlife venues have had disputes around areas such as Pratumnak Hill and Na Jomtien Beach.

Pattaya’s businesses and vendors that cater to tourists have indeed had tensions with residents. In June, Na Jomtien Municipality barred all beach vendors who were clogging up the pathways and beach space. Locals breathed a sigh of relief, saying they could now relax in peace, and residents didn’t have to deal with noisiness.

Time will tell what the result of Damrongkiat’s proposal will be.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

