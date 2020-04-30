Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 30 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 30
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths
The CSSA has announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new cases of the Covid-19 nationwide in the previous 24 hours.
3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning to the country from overseas. All were immediately quarantined. Only 4 cases came from local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.
There were no additional deaths reported, and the death toll remains at 54.
Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases in total since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those, 2,687 have fully recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Tourism ministry floats long-stay travel packages
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry is proposing long-stay packages for foreign tourists seeking “disease-free destinations”.
“The ministry is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to set up a model which will attract a specific group of travellers to visit chosen areas. TAT offices abroad are now courting the long-stay market, which normally spends more than average tourists, while 4- and 5-star hotels are promoting packages to their regular guests.
“The outbreak allows Thai tourism to shift its focus to quality tourists rather than quantity.”
6 million unemployed – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
More accurate predictions are starting to emerge as the full impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand start to become clearer, and we still don’t have the shops open yet.
Reports from the UN’s International Labour Organisation, in collaboration with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, have made stark predictions about the problems that lay ahead for the Thai government, and the people working in the immediate and peripheral parts of the tourism industry.
Up to 6 million people are expected to lose their jobs in the tourism sector alone as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 10% of the country’s entire population.
Thailand’s tourism sector has overcome many past shocks – natural disasters, coups, a reputation for political instability and recessions.
Locations like Phuket and Pattaya, which are almost entirely tourist-dollar driven, will be particularly hard hit without any other local industries to keep the economic wheels turning. You can read more about that report at thethaiger.com
This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier
Thailand’s annual rainy season usually arrives sometime around Songkran, the Thai New Year festival, on April 13 each year. But the Thai Meteorological Department is warning that the start of heavy rains are unlikely to start around the country until around the third week in May.
They also forecast rainfall this year to be approximately 5% lower than average, adding that “rains should last from the end of May to end June before drying up in July and August due to the La Niña effect”.
27 provinces across Thailand are suffering drought according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Of the drought-hit provinces, seven are in the North, 10 in the Northeast and 10 in the Central and Western regions.
Environment
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Pink dolphins are extremely rare, mainly found in only a few spots in the world, including parts of China, Hong Kong waters and sections of the Amazon river. So it was a surprise for fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand to have a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder in the absence of tourists
The footage shows three pink dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Phangan, an island in the southern Surat Thani province, near to Koh Samui.
Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video, told Reuters…
“I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins,”
Thailand’s pink dolphins are a subspecies of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.
There are just 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand, according tothe director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.
“Due to less traffic with the coronavirus lockdown, dolphins now have a more comfortable habitat, and that’s why they tend to show up more.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Environment
Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
An outbreak of African Horse Sickness, also known as African Plague, has now killed hundreds of horses in Thailand. The Government Gazette has now detailed the symptoms of AHS, after the contagion was first detected on March 25.
First found in Nakhon Ratchasima, the disease has now spread via mosquitoes, gnats and gadflies to other parts of the country, killing hundreds of horses, as well as zebras, camels, donkeys and mules.
Animals infected with AHS virus will show symptoms of listlessness, loss of appetite, swollen eyes and fever above 38ºC.
Owners should contact local livestock officials as soon as possible, and no later than 12 hours after their animals show any symptoms of AHS.
An official investigation shows the source of the infection came from horses imported from Africa. A ban has been placed on transport of equine stock out of areas where AHS has been detected.
Some horse farm owners believe the source of the contagion is imported African zebras, and have considered legal action against the government for failing to prevent the outbreak. The Bangkok Post reported earlier this month that in February, some zebras were reportedly sold to buyers in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province instead of being re-exported to China as planned. Blood tests revealed that these zebras were infected with AHS.
Last week the Department of Livestock Development and Thailand Equestrian Federation acquired AHS vaccines to help prevent further spread of the disease. It also urges owners to protect their horses and equines by erecting mosquito screens.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Economy
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thai Airways is finally getting a reprieve, after years of financial woes and corporate drama. The struggling national carrier is getting a lifeline in the form of a bailout loan. Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat made the announcement yesterday, after a meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The State Enterprise Policy Committee meeting approved “in principle” the proposal to rehabilitate the national carrier. The Finance Ministry is expected to guarantee a loan worth 50 billion baht to rescue the business.
The committee assigned a financial consultant to work out a rehabilitation blueprint to be submitted to the Thai Airways board. Central to the plan is the bailout loan. The airline will remain a state enterprise. A source at Government House said the Finance Ministry will guarantee the loan until the end of the year.
The amount falls below the original plan for a 70 billion baht loan. Moreover, the airline will have to renegotiate its debts with creditors and adopt cost cutting measures.
The loan will be disbursed in installments to spur the airline to stay on track with the rehabilitation. The extension of the loan depends on the content of the rescue plan and the company’s success in implementing it as well as the bailout conditions.
The national carrier posted a net loss of 2.11 billion baht in 2017, which grew to 11.6 billion baht in 2018 and 12 billion last year, according to data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its debt to equity ratio rose to 21 in 2019 from 12 in 2018 and 7.8 in 2017.
Current rules prevent the Finance Ministry from guaranteeing loans to state enterprises that have posted net losses for three consecutive years and are engaged in infrastructure related business. Thai Airways has made three straight years of losses, but its business is not classified as infrastructure.
The Government House source said the meeting on Wednesday acknowledged the financial crisis was affecting not only Thai Airways but airlines around the world. The SEPC’s decision to lift the airline out of its financial hole reflects the belief it will help secure Thailand’s position as the region’s tourism and aviation hub.
The meeting also concluded that as a long-serving national carrier, the airline forms an important part of the country’s identity.
Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April, but has denied rumours on social media that it will suspend flights for a further 4 months after the end of May.
Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand are seeking a bailout of 25 billion baht, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back.
The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | simpleflying.com
Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
