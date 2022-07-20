Connect with us

Crime

UPDATE: Poisonous gas another cause of death in Bangkok sewer tragedy

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via ฝ่ายข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ ฐานบุญวิภา

UPDATE

Another worker from the Bangkok sewer tragedy died in hospital this afternoon. Officials said the cause of death could be a combination of electrocution, a lack of air, and poisonous gas in the sewer.

In total, three electrical workers died, 26  year old Thosapol Faksawat, 23 year old Warawut U-Nath, and 37 year old Direk Intarangsee who lost his fight for life later on this afternoon in hospital.

The inspector of police, and officers from the Public Work Department, Environment Department, Disease Control Department, Pollution Control Department, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, all put their heads together to try and determine the cause of the death.

Their report revealed the sewer, which is 3 metres in width, 4 metres in length, and 4 metres in depth, is located behind a car park of a mixed-use building in Bang Na.

Officers from the Pollution Control Department, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, used a gas detector to measure the amount and types of gas in the sewer. The amount of oxygen, hydrogen sulfide, and ammonia exceeded the standard at a fatal level.

The Superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, Ekmonsek Trakunpanich, informed the media that the amount of gas in the sewer could be another cause of death. However, the police still have not concluded the case. Ekmonsek said the investigation is still ongoing.

SOURCE: Channel 7

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 workers die, 2 injured in Bangkok electrocution tragedy

Police have launched an investigation into the death of two electrical workers and serious injury to two other men who were electrocuted in a sewer near Wat Bang Nai Temple.

The three electrical workers, 37 year old Direk Intarangsee, 23 year old Warawut U-Nath, and 26 year old Thosapol Faksawat, yesterday were installing an electrical system inside the sewer in front of a condo near Bangna Nai Temple, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna subdistrict, Bang Na District, when they were electrocuted and lost consciousness.

The condo’s security guard, 37 year old Sarima Wakachi, was also electrocuted and lost consciousness when he climbed into the sewer to help the three workers.

Police officers, medical staff, and rescuers dashed to the scene and took more than 20 minutes to haul the victims back up to the surface. Oxygen and a heart pump were used trying to revive the unconscious men, but Pol Lt-Colonel Yuthasin Karin, deputy superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, revealed that Thosapol and Warawut died on their way to the hospital for treatment. The other two men were in stable condition.

Yuthasin stated that the water pipe was open and the power switch might have been switched on causing the electrocution.

Yuthasin added that the Department of Health and police officers will survey the scene and summon related parties for an investigation.

SOURCE: Thailand Post

 

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-07-20 18:57
Wife agrees 9 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: There you go....as I commented in the earlier report....it is the confined space issue with the presence of H2S gas which is high density displacing the O2 level, which eventually leads to the…
Graham
2022-07-20 18:59
Obviously piss poor job planning, any JSA done, probably zero safety training with regards to possible H2s, the list goes on and on but this is Thailand.  RIP to those poor souls.
Wanderer
2022-07-20 19:10
12 minutes ago, palooka said: Wife agrees Wife agrees.  She's worried about the domino effect if I fart in bed. If I was her I would be more worried about the follow through effect. 
palooka
2022-07-20 19:36
20 minutes ago, Wanderer said: If I was her I would be more worried about the follow through effect.  Get a bollocking (finger waving included) and marching orders to the little room instantly.
Giltee
2022-07-20 21:27
2 hours ago, Ramanathan.P said: There you go....as I commented in the earlier report....it is the confined space issue with the presence of H2S gas which is high density displacing the O2 level, which eventually leads to the domino effect…
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

