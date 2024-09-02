Flooding disrupts Thai agriculture, vegetable prices surge

Image: Apichit Jinakul/Bangkok Post

Flooding in several provinces across Thailand has led to significant disruptions in the supply of agricultural products, prompting the Commerce Ministry to closely monitor price movements. According to Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the Internal Trade Department, the floods have reduced supply, causing a noticeable increase in vegetable prices compared to last week.

Hom mali paddy rice is currently priced at approximately 16,050 baht per tonne, white paddy rice at 11,300 baht per tonne, and sticky paddy rice at 13,900 baht per tonne. Tapioca is quoted at 2.95 baht per kilogramme, maize (with a moisture level of 14.5%) at 11.4 baht per kg, and oil palm at 6.5 baht per kg.

Advertisements

Meat prices remain stable, with pork at 137.4 baht per kg and chicken eggs (size 3) at 4.2 baht per egg, maintaining last week’s prices. Aquatic animal prices are also steady, with tilapia, pla thapthim (ruby tilapia), catfish, and white shrimp (70 pieces per kg) priced at 187 baht per kg, said Wattanasak.

“This is a golden year for Thai fruit due to stable and high prices compared with last year.”

Wattanasak referenced the recent harvests of durian and mangosteen in the south of Thailand.

Longkong, expected to enter the market next month, is projected to total 40,000 tonnes this year, down by 30 to 40% from last year as more farmers have shifted to planting durian.

Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the department, reported that the prices of fresh vegetables are being monitored at both wholesale and retail levels in central and regional areas.

Advertisements

Relentless floods

Weeks of flooding in the northern region, following heavy rainfall since July, have significantly affected crop yields, resulting in sharp price increases for several vegetables. Goranji noted price hikes among a few essential vegetables.

“Bok choy, cabbage, coriander, and spring onion are among the items experiencing price hikes.”

Despite the reduced quantities from flood-affected farms, major agricultural markets such as Talat Thai, Talat Si Mum Mueang, and Talat Sri Mueang continue to receive vegetable supplies from unaffected areas, particularly the lower central region.

To mitigate the cost of living, the department is collaborating with central markets and wholesale and retail markets in each region to sell low-priced agricultural products. These goods are available through 100 mobile units in Bangkok and at open sales points in community areas and housing developments in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Provincial commercial offices nationwide have been instructed to monitor vegetable supply and prices. They have the autonomy to link with production sources to address any supply shortages or high prices, ensuring that market demand is met despite the ongoing challenges posed by the flooding, reported Bangkok Post.