Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 23, 2025
218 1 minute read
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic
Photo via Pattaya Mail

Business owners and residents in Jomtien, Pattaya are demanding City Hall restore two-way traffic on Jomtien Beach Road, claiming the current one-way system is driving customers away and damaging the local economy.

One bar owner on Soi Whitehouse said trade has plummeted by over 40% since the change.

“If you ask any bar or restaurant owner here, they’ll tell you the same thing. This is unsustainable.”

Before the traffic change, visitors could travel up and down Beach Road within minutes. But not anymore, he claimed.

Related Articles

“Now it takes over 30 minutes just to return, so people don’t bother coming.”

Unlike Pattaya, where there are connecting roads between Beach Road and Second Road every 100 metres, Jomtien’s layout makes detours long and frustrating, says one resident.

“After Soi 7, the gaps between connecting roads stretch into kilometres.”

Locals report several issues caused by the one-way traffic arrangement:

  • Baht bus drivers are delaying passenger pickups, preferring to complete the loop
  • Motorists are ignoring the restrictions and driving against traffic on Soi 5 and Soi 7
  • Congestion has worsened on Second Road, while Beach Road remains underused
Pattaya's Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya Mail

A business owner stressed that a change back to a two-way system is needed, warning that the situation is not only inconvenient but pushing businesses to the brink.

Despite the backlash, Pattaya officials say the one-way setup is tied to the city’s ongoing beach landscape improvement project. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site on March 11 to inspect progress, with over 80% of the work now complete.

The project includes a 3,528-metre-long drainage system, a 3-kilometre pedestrian sidewalk, and nearly 400 new parking spaces, bringing the total to around 700. High Mast Lighting poles will also be installed to boost nighttime safety.

The project also involves increased flood control measures. The city is installing underground electrical systems, and reorganising sidewalks.

Originally launched on April 2, 2024, the project is now expected to finish ahead of schedule by late 2025, reported The Pattaya Mail.

Latest Thailand News
German man crashes BMW in Phuket, narrowly misses motorbike Phuket News

German man crashes BMW in Phuket, narrowly misses motorbike

12 minutes ago
PPRP&#8217;s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate Thailand News

PPRP’s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate

33 minutes ago
Illegal nightclub raid in Nakhon Pathom uncovers drug use Thailand News

Illegal nightclub raid in Nakhon Pathom uncovers drug use

1 hour ago
Thai military arrests Chinese man with 38 Starlink receivers Thailand News

Thai military arrests Chinese man with 38 Starlink receivers

2 hours ago
Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities Phuket News

Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities

2 hours ago
Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts Thailand News

Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts

3 hours ago
Thai expressway collapse leads to legal action against contractor Bangkok News

Thai expressway collapse leads to legal action against contractor

3 hours ago
Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud Thailand News

Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud

4 hours ago
Road raging man detained for threatening riders with gun and knife Bangkok News

Road raging man detained for threatening riders with gun and knife

5 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic

5 hours ago
Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection Thailand News

Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection

6 hours ago
Phuket man caught with illegal gun and ammo in Saphan Hin Phuket News

Phuket man caught with illegal gun and ammo in Saphan Hin

6 hours ago
Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video) Thailand News

Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video)

7 hours ago
Thailand plans 1 trillion baht land bridge to boost trade efficiency Thailand News

Thailand plans 1 trillion baht land bridge to boost trade efficiency

7 hours ago
Thunderstorms and haze forecasted across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and haze forecasted across Thailand’s provinces

7 hours ago
Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

24 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign Pattaya News

Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

1 day ago
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students Thailand News

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

1 day ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality Thailand News

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

1 day ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

1 day ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice Phuket News

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

1 day ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand Thailand News

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection Phuket News

Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

1 day ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam Thailand Travel

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

1 day ago
Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

1 day ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 23, 2025
218 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

2 days ago
Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

2 days ago
Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row

Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row

2 days ago