Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic

Business owners and residents in Jomtien, Pattaya are demanding City Hall restore two-way traffic on Jomtien Beach Road, claiming the current one-way system is driving customers away and damaging the local economy.

One bar owner on Soi Whitehouse said trade has plummeted by over 40% since the change.

“If you ask any bar or restaurant owner here, they’ll tell you the same thing. This is unsustainable.”

Before the traffic change, visitors could travel up and down Beach Road within minutes. But not anymore, he claimed.

“Now it takes over 30 minutes just to return, so people don’t bother coming.”

Unlike Pattaya, where there are connecting roads between Beach Road and Second Road every 100 metres, Jomtien’s layout makes detours long and frustrating, says one resident.

“After Soi 7, the gaps between connecting roads stretch into kilometres.”

Locals report several issues caused by the one-way traffic arrangement:

Baht bus drivers are delaying passenger pickups, preferring to complete the loop

Motorists are ignoring the restrictions and driving against traffic on Soi 5 and Soi 7

Congestion has worsened on Second Road, while Beach Road remains underused

A business owner stressed that a change back to a two-way system is needed, warning that the situation is not only inconvenient but pushing businesses to the brink.

Despite the backlash, Pattaya officials say the one-way setup is tied to the city’s ongoing beach landscape improvement project. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site on March 11 to inspect progress, with over 80% of the work now complete.

The project includes a 3,528-metre-long drainage system, a 3-kilometre pedestrian sidewalk, and nearly 400 new parking spaces, bringing the total to around 700. High Mast Lighting poles will also be installed to boost nighttime safety.

The project also involves increased flood control measures. The city is installing underground electrical systems, and reorganising sidewalks.

Originally launched on April 2, 2024, the project is now expected to finish ahead of schedule by late 2025, reported The Pattaya Mail.