Road raging man detained for threatening riders with gun and knife

The police in Bang Chan have identified and detained a man who allegedly threatened a young rider and a female passenger with a gun and a knife on Ram Inthra Road in Bangkok.

Despite the victims apologising, the suspect remained unyielding. The police are now building a case against him and seeking the victims to file a formal complaint.

On March 21, a video was posted on social media detailing an incident involving threats made with a firearm and a knife outside Thaksina Business Administration School in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a white Toyota Veloz, registered in Bangkok.

Latest updates reveal that Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, along with Police Major General Nopasilp Poolsawat, who oversees investigations, directed officers to bring 59 year old Suthee in for questioning. Suthee confessed to being the person in the video.

During the interrogation, Suthee admitted to the incident, leading to the confiscation of a fake gun and a knife as evidence. The police have documented the details and are investigating further before initiating legal proceedings.

Simultaneously, the investigative team from Bang Chan Police Station is working to trace the victims’ motorcycle registration. Efforts are being made to contact the victims to encourage them to come forward and file a complaint.

However, the victims remain unidentified and unreachable. Should the victims fail to file a complaint, the suspect will still be prosecuted for offences against the state, reported KhaoSod.

In similar road rage news, a Thai woman yesterday accused a foreign man of damaging her car without reason on a road in Phuket. Some netizens sided with the foreigner after watching footage of the incident.

The Thai woman urged the news Facebook page Phuket Times to share her story to seek justice. She revealed on the page that the foreign man rushed towards her car, struck it repeatedly, and then walked away without any apparent cause.