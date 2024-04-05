Game, set, match: International beach tennis served in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The sands of Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, right in front of the Dvaree Hotel near Soi 12, have been transformed into an international sports arena as the Pattaya International Beach Tennis IFBT World Cup Tour 2024 is underway. This global beach tennis tournament is a spectacle that sports enthusiasts should not miss.

Last night, the beach courts were buzzing with pre-tournament activities, providing a taste of the thrilling matches that are set to take place over the next three days. The tournament has attracted top-tier athletes from across the world, all eager to demonstrate their prowess in this exciting sport.

Admission is free and there will also be plenty of food, fun, music, and entertainment as well as other sports during the event.

The tournament not only offers competitive sports but also an array of other attractions.

As the sun set over Jomtien Beach last night, we managed to capture some stunning pictures of the scenic vista. With the beach courts set against the backdrop of the setting sun, the sight was truly spectacular.

The Pattaya International Beach Tennis – IFBT World Cup Tour 2024 kicked off properly today, April 5, at 8am and will continue until approximately 9pm. The tournament will officially span over three days and end on April 7.

The action will kick off at 8am each day, continuing till around 9pm. It must be noted that the exact end time for each day’s play may vary, as it solely depends on the duration of the matches and any unforeseen delays. Attendees can get detailed daily schedules of the matches and entertainment at the event venue, reported Pattaya News.

The Pattaya International Beach Tennis IFBT World Cup Tour 2024 is a must-attend event for any sports fanatic. It’s not just about the games, it’s an experience that combines the thrill of sport with the beauty of Pattaya’s beaches and the joy of community gatherings.