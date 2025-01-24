Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Pattaya is set to host 5,400 US Navy personnel from January 27 to 31 as they take a break from military training exercises, prompting Chon Buri police to roll out comprehensive safety and traffic measures.

The troops will arrive on four US Navy ships, docking in areas managed by Sattahip and Laem Chabang police stations. Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepchamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Police, met with Luu Pham, Assistant Attaché of the US Embassy in Thailand, to finalise security and traffic plans for the popular beach town.

“We’ve assured US representatives that Pattaya is ready to welcome the troops safely and smoothly,”

Yingyos confirmed that police have coordinated with the Sattahip Naval Base to enforce strict security for the docked ships.

Local police have been instructed to prioritise traffic flow and collaborate with Pattaya businesses and police to maintain order.

“Our goal is to make a positive impression on the visitors while ensuring public safety.”

Enhanced security measures include additional uniformed officers, quick response units, and special operation teams patrolling the city. An online communication channel has also been set up, providing contact details for officers responsible for different areas, ensuring swift assistance for the American visitors and the public, reported The Nation.

Yingyos urged Chon Buri residents to cooperate with police and report any incidents via the 24-hour hotline, 191.

This visit not only highlights Thailand’s strong ties with the US but also presents an opportunity for Pattaya’s businesses to benefit from the influx of foreign visitors. With enhanced safety measures in place, the city aims to ensure a secure and memorable stay for the US Navy personnel.

The US Navy has a longstanding tradition of visiting Pattaya as part of its regional presence in the Indo-Pacific. These visits often coincide with military exercises, goodwill missions, or scheduled furloughs, and they highlight the strong military and diplomatic relationship between Thailand and the United States.