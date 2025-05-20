Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

Monk allegedly manipulates mother, leading to issues within family

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, May 20, 2025
67 2 minutes read
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Thai woman is seeking justice after a monk and his family members allegedly manipulated her mother and physically assaulted her at their family home in the central province of Nakhon Sawan.

The woman took to social media to share a video of the alleged assault by the monk and his elderly family members, which occurred on May 17. She explained that the conflict began after her mother moved to live in a monastery in the Nong Ping sub-district of Nakhon Sawan.

Her mother’s behaviour changed after relocating to the monastery. She attempted to drive her stepfather out of the family home and tried to sell the family’s plots of land and factory. Accordingly, her stepfather called her to return home on the day of the incident to resolve their issues.

On May 17, her mother arrived at the house with the monk and his three family members—his grandmother, father, and mother—and demanded that the stepfather leave the residence.

The woman claimed that her mother had been manipulated by the monk, who had also forced her stepfather to repay a debt owed to the temple. Her mother brought home a debt repayment contract and pressured her stepfather to sign it, but she intervened.

Thai woman physically assaulted by monk and his family
The victim’s mother | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

During the confrontation, the woman tried to speak with her mother to resolve the issue within the family. However, the monk and his family intervened, which escalated into physical violence.

The monk’s father allegedly punched her in the face, which prompted her to fight back. The monk then reportedly grabbed a hoe to strike her, but her stepfather stepped in to stop him. Her mother subsequently forced her to leave the house.

Thai woman accused monk of manipulating her mother
The monk’s relative, who repeatedly slapped the victim. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

While waiting, the monk’s mother allegedly approached her, and after a verbal argument, the elderly woman repeatedly slapped her in the face, more than ten times. The woman was unable to defend herself as she was carrying her nephew and a puppy, preparing to leave.

She decided to record the abusive behaviour of the monk and his family, which enraged them further. They demanded that she delete the videos and attempted to seize her mobile phone.

Thai woman seeks justice after monk's manipulation
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Fortunately, her friend arrived in time. The monk allegedly challenged her friend to a fight, but they ignored him and quickly left the scene. The woman later shared a video showing the injuries she sustained across her body.

Netizens have since called on the National Office of Buddhism to investigate the monastery and the monk shown in the footage. As of now, no official response has been issued.

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, May 20, 2025
67 2 minutes read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

3 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

4 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

6 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

7 hours ago
