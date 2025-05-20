Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

A Thai woman is seeking justice after a monk and his family members allegedly manipulated her mother and physically assaulted her at their family home in the central province of Nakhon Sawan.

The woman took to social media to share a video of the alleged assault by the monk and his elderly family members, which occurred on May 17. She explained that the conflict began after her mother moved to live in a monastery in the Nong Ping sub-district of Nakhon Sawan.

Her mother’s behaviour changed after relocating to the monastery. She attempted to drive her stepfather out of the family home and tried to sell the family’s plots of land and factory. Accordingly, her stepfather called her to return home on the day of the incident to resolve their issues.

On May 17, her mother arrived at the house with the monk and his three family members—his grandmother, father, and mother—and demanded that the stepfather leave the residence.

The woman claimed that her mother had been manipulated by the monk, who had also forced her stepfather to repay a debt owed to the temple. Her mother brought home a debt repayment contract and pressured her stepfather to sign it, but she intervened.

During the confrontation, the woman tried to speak with her mother to resolve the issue within the family. However, the monk and his family intervened, which escalated into physical violence.

The monk’s father allegedly punched her in the face, which prompted her to fight back. The monk then reportedly grabbed a hoe to strike her, but her stepfather stepped in to stop him. Her mother subsequently forced her to leave the house.

While waiting, the monk’s mother allegedly approached her, and after a verbal argument, the elderly woman repeatedly slapped her in the face, more than ten times. The woman was unable to defend herself as she was carrying her nephew and a puppy, preparing to leave.

She decided to record the abusive behaviour of the monk and his family, which enraged them further. They demanded that she delete the videos and attempted to seize her mobile phone.

Fortunately, her friend arrived in time. The monk allegedly challenged her friend to a fight, but they ignored him and quickly left the scene. The woman later shared a video showing the injuries she sustained across her body.

Netizens have since called on the National Office of Buddhism to investigate the monastery and the monk shown in the footage. As of now, no official response has been issued.