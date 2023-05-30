Pattaya City gears up for several exciting events

Photo via Unsplash

Pattaya City is gearing up for several exciting events taking place next month in June. On Saturday, June 17, there will be a thrilling lineup of activities to encourage drug-free lifestyles, particularly among youth. The festivities will kick off at 3pm near the sailing memorial across from Mike Shopping Mall and will continue until 10pm at Central Mall.

The event will feature five parades on Pattaya Beach, with participants from various groups, including students, city officials, and community leaders. The parades will focus on raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and encouraging young people to stay drug-free. In addition, community members will engage with tourists and local youth on Pattaya Beach, educating them about the risks associated with drug use.

To further emphasise the importance of a drug-free lifestyle, a series of cultural shows, performances, and concerts by local artists will be held in front of Central Mall from 3pm to 6pm. With a strong focus on staying drug-free, these events are expected to attract a large audience.

Everyone is welcome to attend and show their support for a drug-free youth in Pattaya. The city’s efforts to combat drug use through engaging and educational events demonstrate its commitment to fostering a safe and healthy environment for all residents and visitors alike.

Additionally, Pattaya is set to host a significant International Smart Cities Conference in June. The conference will take place from June 25 to 28 at the PEACH convention centre, situated within the Royal Cliff Hotel in Pattaya. The event is organised by the IEEE Power & Energy Society Thailand, in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. This marks the tenth smart cities conference, which carries the theme “The Revolutions of Mankind.”

The event will showcase a variety of seminars, exhibitions, and demonstrations centred around smart city technology. The aim is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge on smart city development, benefiting urban planning initiatives worldwide.