Panic at Pattaya pet hospital: Firefighters launch balcony rescue

A fire broke out early this morning at Doctor Ja Animal Hospital in Pattaya, triggering a frantic rescue effort to save trapped residents and animals.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received reports of a fire at the three-storey building in Soi Phonpraphanimit at 7.30am today, January 9.

Smoke billowed from the structure, and six terrified residents, including children, were stranded on the third-floor balcony. Rescuers, with the help of the Nong Prue Municipal Disaster Prevention Unit, deployed fire trucks and an aerial ladder truck to the scene.

Emergency responders instructed the trapped residents to move to the second-floor balcony, where they were safely evacuated using the ladder truck.

“All individuals suffered minor smoke inhalation but were otherwise unharmed.”

Firefighters quickly contained the flames, which originated on the first floor near a fish tank and a rack storing pet supplies. The area sustained partial damage. Inside, rescuers discovered eight dogs and seven cats. While most animals were rescued, two cats tragically succumbed to smoke inhalation.

“The animals were terrified, and some were in distress,” said hospital staff, who worked with rescuers to relocate the surviving pets to nearby facilities for temporary care.

The building’s owner, 40 year old Anusara Saisaat, recounted the harrowing ordeal.

“We were woken by loud noises and the smell of smoke. When we opened the front door, the hallway was engulfed in smoke. We had no choice but to escape to the balcony.”

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though police investigations are ongoing, reported The Pattaya News.

