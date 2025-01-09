Thai border police seize meth and Happy Water worth millions

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Thai border police seize meth and Happy Water worth millions
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Border Patrol Police Company 237 in Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom province, yesterday seized 240,000 methamphetamine tablets and Happy Water. The drugs were smuggled across the Mekong River and intended for distribution within the region.

On Tuesday, January 7, anti-narcotics officers from Border Patrol Police Company 237 received a tip-off from a local informant about a large quantity of drugs being smuggled from a neighbouring country into Thailand along the Mekong River.

The area targeted stretched from Pak Thuae village to Wien Phra Bat village in Tha Uthen district, Nakhon Phanom province. In response, officers were dispatched to investigate the report.

At 12.13am, officers observed a suspicious unlit boat drifting in the middle of the Mekong River, opposite Wien Phra Bat village. The boat approached the Thai river bank on the northern side of Wien Phra Bat village.

Officers identified themselves and discovered one suspect standing by the riverbank. Upon spotting the officers, the individual attempted to escape by jumping into the water but was apprehended.

Seized during the operation were two sacks containing approximately 240,000 methamphetamine tablets and 17 packets of Happy Water, classified as a type one narcotic.

This operation aligns with the government’s urgent policy, backed by the army, particularly the Second Army Region, and the Royal Thai Police, to combat drug trafficking along the nation’s borders. The Border Patrol Police Command has been tasked with intensifying investigations, patrolling various routes, and setting up checkpoints at critical points, reported KhaoSod.

The successful operation was a collaborative effort between local communities and various security agencies, leading to the significant drug seizure. Border Patrol Police plan to enhance surveillance along border areas and high-risk zones to eradicate drug trafficking.

In related news, a significant drug trafficking network operating via maritime routes has been dismantled by police in Songkhla, following an extensive investigation and operation Swooping the Pirates: Suppressing the Seas EP.3.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

