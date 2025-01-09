Khon Kaen delivery rider fined 2,000 baht for littering

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 40 year old female delivery rider in Khon Kaen, known for discarding waste throughout the city, has been detained by police and fined. Her partner claims she suffers from mental health issues.

Yesterday, January 8, footage from a local restaurant’s security camera showed the woman, wearing a distinctive cat-ear helmet, dumping rubbish and liquid substances in front of an eatery on Anamai 2 Road in Mueang subdistrict, Khon Kaen province. This occurred on December 30 last year and January 5 this year, with items including used tissues, cotton buds, a single old sneaker, and a bottle containing a clear liquid being poured onto the street.

Police Colonel Yosawat Kaewsuebthanyanit, head of Mueang Khon Kaen police, stated that officers visited Ban Nong Saeng in Phra Lap subdistrict to bring in the woman and her partner for questioning. The rider admitted to discarding waste in public areas of Khon Kaen municipality.

Her partner informed the police that she works as a delivery rider but struggles with mental health issues, causing her to act out. The police advised him to help prevent her from littering in public spaces, reported KhaoSod.

The woman was charged under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992 for littering in public places, specifically violating sections 31(2), 32, 33, and 35, with fines not exceeding 2,000 baht (US$57). She has paid the fine and assured the police she will not repeat the offence, reported KhaoSod.

Despite her actions across the city, the rider, known for her cat-ear helmet, defiantly stated she would not respond to police summons, questioning the law’s authority.

Original story: Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan

Security camera footage captured a shocking act by a female Thai food delivery rider in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, who dumped rubbish in the middle of a road outside a restaurant before fleeing the scene.

The owner of a local restaurant, 45 year old Mam, shared videos and pictures of the incident on Facebook. The rider reportedly committed the act twice on December 30 last year and January 5 this year. Mam and her family insisted they did not know the woman personally and had no prior conflicts with her.

In the footage, the delivery rider, wearing a green company jacket and a cat-ear motorcycle helmet, was seen pulling trash out of a plastic bag and scattering it on the road outside Mam’s restaurant. She then poured water over the pile of rubbish before immediately leaving the scene.

In one instance, the rider even placed a training shoe on the road alongside the trash for no apparent reason. Locals who witnessed her actions were heard confronting her, to which she boldly responded…

“This is a public road. I will do this. What’s the problem?”

Residents in the Khon Kaen area commented on the viral post, claiming that the same delivery rider had carried out similar acts in other communities.

In an interview with Channel 7, Mam revealed that she reported the rider’s actions to all the delivery platforms she worked for and filed a complaint with Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station.

Unfair Thai laws blamed

Mam emphasised that she has been running her restaurant for three years and had never had issues with delivery riders or neighbours before.

Channel 7 also interviewed the delivery rider, who claimed that her actions were a form of retaliation. She alleged that Mam’s husband had disrespected her by sitting with his feet pointed at her while she picked up food from the restaurant.

To retaliate, she dumped rubbish outside the restaurant and left the training shoe pointing at the restaurant as seen in the videos.

The rider insisted that she was the victim in the situation, claiming Thai laws were unfair. She argued that the police should fine others who litter on public roads, not just her.

She also shared an example of what she considered an unfair system. She said she was injured in a car accident, but the person who hit her paid just 300 baht in compensation. Police allegedly failed to provide her with justice. She contrasted her case with the swift proceedings of cases involving wealthy or famous people.

Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station officers stated they would issue a summons for the rider again. If she fails to respond, an arrest warrant will be issued.

The food delivery rider faces a fine of 2,000 baht for violating the Public Health Act. As of now, no additional charges have been filed against her.