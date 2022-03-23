Pattaya
No Songkran water fights in Pattaya, mayor confirms
The mayor of Pattaya has approved the Songkran celebration but has changed the spotlight to traditional and religious activities instead. With fears and concerns about Covid-19, water and foam events, as well as alcohol consumption and celebrations will be prohibited for another year. Masks must be worn at all times, including outdoors.
To meet with the “Covid Free Setting” guideline, the primary focus will be on keeping Thai traditional values such as cleaning the Buddha’s statue, paying respect to the elderly and making merit.
With Covid-19 restrictions, this will be the first time since 2019 that “Wan Lai” on April 19th will be permitted in Pattaya. But, it’s unknown how this would be executed, given water play and fights will be restricted due to the virus’s continuous transmission.
People who visit the festival will find it just as fun, interesting, and engaging as those who come to experience traditional Thai culture, said the mayor of Pattaya.
Many people enjoy the holiday for its water fights, alcohol consumption, and activities, but it has been controversial due to the outbreak’s limits, and some have disliked the event, which brings the city to a large wet stalemate for a week. Those will probably appreciate the event will be dry for the third year running.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
