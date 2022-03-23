Family in Prachinburi find poisonous centipede in tin of fish

A family in Prachinburi, east of Bangkok, were put off their dinner on Sunday after opening a tin of fish to find a 2-centimetre long, poisonous centipede. The family never expected that such a creature would be found in the tinned fish, produced by a famous brand.

The family, from Si Maha Phot district, ordered two tins of fish from a local convenience store on Sunday. Upon opening the tin and seeing the centipede, the family immediately complained to the manufacturer, who told them to keep the centipede so they could collect it and inspect the specimen. However, the company said they couldn’t come until Friday March 24, four days later.

The family couldn’t understand why it would take such a long time for the company to collect the centipede, which could possibly disintegrate after four days.

Once the family reported the story to local Thai media, the manufacturer rang to say they could actually come immediately, and went to pick up the specimen for inspection the next day on Monday, March 21.

The manufacturer has provided replacements of the products, although, we are not sure if the family will feel like eating tinned fish anytime soon.

SOURCE: ThaiRath