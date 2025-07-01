Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway

A tragic incident occurred when a motorcyclist veered off the road, crashing into a Pattaya-Bangkok motorway bridge railing, resulting in the rider’s fatal fall from a height of 5 metres. Rescue efforts were in vain as the injuries proved too severe.

At 3.06am today, July 1, the Sawan Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Centre received reports of a motorcycle accident on the motorway section seven, part five, Pattaya-Bangkok route in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, responders found a Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle with Chon Buri registration severely damaged after losing control and crashing into the bridge railing.

Below the bridge, they discovered the severely injured body of 37 year old Teerapong, whose surname has been withheld.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Efforts to save Teerapong’s life included CPR but his injuries were extensive, with torn abdominal wounds and broken limbs. Despite the emergency team’s efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Initial investigations led by Police Lieutenant Nakrob Siriphan, an inspector with the Map Prachan investigation unit, documented the scene. Since no witnesses were present, CCTV footage will be reviewed to determine the cause of the accident.

The deceased’s body was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital, awaiting family members to arrange religious funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 42 year old man lost his life on his birthday after his motorcycle plunged from a 10-metre-high overpass in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok. The rider, identified as Seksan (surname withheld), had reportedly been speeding and overtaking a taxi moments before the fatal accident.

The incident occurred around 2am on March 21. Officers from Chaiyapruek Police Station and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to the scene on the Chaiyapruek-Ratchaphruek Road overpass in Bang Phlap subdistrict, where they found Seksan’s body lying face down in a garden below.

Above, a green Kawasaki motorcycle, missing its license plate, was discovered resting against the overpass railing.

6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
