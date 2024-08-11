Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a woman riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction was struck by a pickup truck, leading to her death. The incident was reported to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya at 5am today, August 11.

The rescue unit, along with medical personnel from Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital, arrived at the scene on Sukhumvit Road, near the South Pattaya traffic light intersection in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

They found the severely injured 28 year old, Chonthita, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Despite immediate CPR efforts and rushing her to the nearest hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

A street sweeper, 40 year old Charuwan, who witnessed the accident revealed that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed.

“I saw the motorcycle coming at a high speed and then it turned left, going against the traffic flow until it was hit by the pickup truck with a deafening crash.”

Next to the victim, a damaged Honda Scoopy-i motorcycle with Chon Buri registration plates was found. The pickup truck involved, a Mitsubishi Triton, also with Chon Buri registration plates, had a severely damaged front end. The driver, 45 year old Pairoj, was waiting to provide his account to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Pairoj recounted the events leading up to the crash.

“I was driving on Sukhumvit Road heading towards the South Pattaya traffic lights when suddenly, a motorcycle came from the opposite direction in the middle of the road. I couldn’t brake in time and crashed into it.”

Police Lieutenant Sakkayapab Chaidej, an investigator from Pattaya City Police Station, conducted an initial examination of the accident scene. He documented the site and stated that CCTV footage from the area would be reviewed to determine the exact cause of the accident.

