Woman arrested for tricking man into marriage, stealing 5 million baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman has been arrested for defrauding a man into marriage and leaving him penniless. Despite previous imprisonment, she continued her deceitful acts, claiming to be related to a prison warden and swindling victims of 5 million baht.

Police in Udon Thani announced the arrest of 30 year old Sunisa Thinthan under a warrant issued by the Udon Thani Provincial Court on August 7. She was apprehended at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Sunisa is accused of embezzlement and has a history of similar offences.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent Akkarapol Wongrithiwal received a report from the Udon Thani City Police Station about Sunisa, who had previously been convicted of fraud and imprisoned in 2021. After her release, she continued her fraudulent activities.

While in prison, she befriended fellow inmates and gathered personal information from them. Once released, she contacted the inmates’ relatives, falsely claiming to be related to the warden of Udon Thani Central Prison. She convinced them that she could arrange for reduced sentences or early releases in exchange for money.

Sunisa borrowed a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, and a car from the relatives, promising to return them but never did. When the victims demanded their belongings back, she repeatedly evaded them. The total damages were estimated to be around 5 million baht (US$141,830), leading to her being charged with embezzlement.

Two more victims came forward on August 6. Kittiwat Sihawat, the 24 year old son of a catering business owner, and Pacharaput Phadornsakchai, a 25 year old wedding planner from Khon Kaen, reported to the Chum Phae Police Station in Khon Kaen. They claimed that Sunisa, under the alias Sunisa Kengtan, had hired them for a wedding.

Marriage defrauding

She ordered 20 tables of food at 1,300 baht (US$37) per table, totalling 26,000 baht (US$740), and rented wedding dresses. She also hired Pacharaput to arrange the venue for 18,700 baht (US$$530), with a 2,000 baht (US$60) deposit paid.

The wedding was held at Secret Restaurant in Nong Phai, Chum Phae. However, after the event, Sunisa failed to pay the remaining amounts for the catering and venue arrangements, leading them to file a complaint.

Sittichai, the 21 year old groom deceived by Sunisa, revealed that they met online on Facebook. Sunisa claimed to own Secret Bar and had a Chinese gangster boyfriend. She invited him to work at the bar, where she flaunted a luxurious lifestyle with branded bags and a luxury car.

Sunisa proposed marriage as a ritual to ward off bad karma, and Sittichai agreed out of goodwill. She handled all wedding expenses, including rented dowry items.

After the wedding, Sunisa took all his belongings, emptied his bank account, sold his computer, confiscated his phone, and coerced him into registering their marriage. Fearing her gangster boyfriend’s threats, Sittichai did not resist.

Colonel Chakaj revealed that during interrogation, Sunisa partially admitted to borrowing the car but claimed she intended to return it. Police found that Sunisa had a consistent pattern of deceit, often claiming her boyfriend was a Chinese gangster to intimidate her victims. She repeatedly entered and exited prison without remorse. Her criminal record includes seven cases and seven arrest warrants, reported KhaoSod.

Police urge anyone who has been deceived by Sunisa to contact the Udon Thani Provincial Police for further legal action against her.