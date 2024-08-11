Teenagers attack student in Buriram, victim fears retribution

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of teenagers assaulted a young male student at his residence after locking up his girlfriend, accusing him of previously attacking them. The victim, however, denied any knowledge of the incident, fearing retribution from the influential group known as Khummoon.

Today, August 11, a young male student reported to the media that he was attacked in front of his rented room. Despite filing a police report, the case has seen no progress, and the victim fears further harm due to the attackers’ powerful influence, which deters the police from taking action.

At a rental property in Nikom, Satuek District, Buriram Province, Kittipong, a 20 year old student, recounted the events of yesterday, August 10. Around 7.50pm, while he was in his room with his girlfriend, several motorbikes were parked outside.

Thinking someone needed directions, he went to check but was confronted by approximately 10 teenagers.

“One of them pointed at me and said, ‘This is Ten.’ Then they all got off their bikes and attacked me unexpectedly for about 10 minutes. After they were satisfied, they fled on their motorcycles.”

Following the attack, Kittipong immediately reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Colonel Sorasak Pakratok, an investigator at Satuek Police Station. He provided clear descriptions of two of the attackers.

Kittipong expressed his concerns to the media, fearing the case would be ignored and he would not receive justice. He is too scared to stay in his room, worried that the group might return to harm him again.

The attackers later messaged him, questioning why he reported them to the police and falsely accusing him of previously attacking them. Kittipong emphasised that he had never done such a thing, as the group is well-known and feared in the community, making it impossible for him to have targeted them, reported KhaoSod.

His girlfriend, identified as A (a pseudonym), described the situation.

“At first, I thought friends had come to visit. But when I went out, I saw my boyfriend being beaten while another group restrained me. I could only watch helplessly as he was attacked.”