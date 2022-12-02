Pattaya
Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Over 100 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders showed up at Pattaya City Hall yesterday to make some noise about unlicensed ride-share app drivers.
The motorcycle taxi riders are calling for a crackdown, saying that these unlicensed drivers are stealing their passengers. In an open letter to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rueimkitkan, the riders accused app drivers of:
- Not having had their vehicles registered for public transport.
- Not having a public transport license or taxi insurance.
- Stealing passengers from legal drivers by charging lower fares than the standard rates agreed upon by Pattaya City Hall regulations for public transport.
Ride-share companies are aware of these legal requirements, however, they have continually asked the Thai government for more time to get all their riders legal, The Pattaya News reported.
The companies have warned that if the requirements are heavily enforced, they would lose most of their drivers, and there would be negative customer experiences.
The protesting riders said they wanted authorities to arrest and fine the illegal drivers. Deputy Mayor Wuttisak said he would take the issue to the City Council where he would convene all relevant agencies to discuss the best solution.
Pattaya is not the only city in Thailand where there have been issues over registration for ride-share drivers. In July, Bangkok motorcycle taxi riders and taxi drivers burned their orange safety vests in protest of the Transport Ministry’s decision to extend the license of GrabBike riders for two more months.
This was after Grab had announced that every one of its riders had to register as a public transport operator and change their registration plates from white to yellow if they wanted to continue as a taxi riders. The two-month extension to give Grab riders more time to do this caused outrage among a group of motorcycle taxi riders and taxi drivers.
A campaign to reclaim the old rules for GrabBike riders was launched on the change.org website. The campaign said there was no justice for the riders.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar
Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Family of man who died after a hair transplant warns others to avoid cowboy clinics
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis7 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored1 day ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
Phuket2 days ago
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
-
Chon Buri4 days ago
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up