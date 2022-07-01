Connect with us

Bangkok

Thai taxi drivers protest against extended GrabBike deadline

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Bangkok motorcycle Taxi riders and Taxi drivers today burned their orange safety vests in protest of the Transport Ministry’s decision to extend the licence of GrabBike riders for 2 more months.

The company announced last week that every one of their Grab riders must register as a public transport operator and change their registration plates from white to yellow if they want to continue as a taxi rider.

Grab informed its partners that this change was made according to the latest order from the Department of Land Transport. A white registration plate is used on a personal car, and a private vehicle cannot be used to transport people for profit.

GrabBike riders affected by the changes have protested against the ruling even though they have an extra 2 months’ grace. They say the ruling has come too soon to comply with the new laws. Many riders added they will not have any income while processing their new license and are worried they might be kicked out of the transport service because of the limited amount of commercial or yellow plates.

A campaign to reclaim the old rules for GrabBike riders has been launched on the change.org website. The campaign said there was no justice for the riders.

The campaign host added that GrabBike generates additional income for people and offers safer and better transport services. Also, the platform is acceptable in other countries.

The Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchop, last Saturday said that the GrabBike deadline has been extended to September 13 for those who want to register for a yellow plate.

The extension has caused outrage among a group of motorcycle taxi riders and taxi drivers.

Motorcycle taxi riders, under the Motorcycle Taxi Association of Thailand, and some taxi drivers gathered in front of the Ministry of Transport and burned their orange safety vests and blue taxi driver shirts in protest against the deadline extension.

President of the association, Santi Patiparnrat, said the government extended the deadline to benefit the private sector, Grab, even if this business violates Thai laws.

“What the government did was to encourage motorcycles and drivers with white plates. The business has been operating for 8 years already. It’s time for the Transport Ministry to make things clear.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Transport Ministry, Sooksomruay Wanthaneekun, informed the media that the ministry acknowledged the issue and would find a solution that would benefit both parties.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
JJJ
2022-07-01 18:56
Grab Win is an efficient and cost effective service with a plentiful number of drivers and is especially useful when you’re not near a win taxi stand. Apart from the drivers outside my condo who are great, many overcharge and…
HolyCowCm
2022-07-01 19:04
5 minutes ago, JJJ said: Grab Win is an efficient and cost effective service with a plentiful number of drivers and is especially useful when you’re not near a win taxi stand. Apart from the drivers outside my condo who…
Guest1
2022-07-01 19:30
   A white registration plate is used on a personal car, and a private vehicle cannot be used to transport people for profit. Cannot? There is wide proof of the opposite. In/on Phuket, as an example, are more official motorbike…
Marc26
2022-07-01 21:03
2 hours ago, JJJ said: Grab Win is an efficient and cost effective service with a plentiful number of drivers and is especially useful when you’re not near a win taxi stand. Apart from the drivers outside my condo who…
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Monk accused of embezzling 95 million baht
Bangkok4 hours ago

Thai taxi drivers protest against extended GrabBike deadline
World5 hours ago

North Korea says “unusual things” near border caused Covid-19 outbreak
Sponsored12 hours ago

The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
China5 hours ago

China and Taiwan offer conflicting views over Hong Kong rule
Songkhla5 hours ago

Songklha welcomes more Malaysian tourists after Thailand pass scrapped
Eastern Thailand6 hours ago

Police tracking down British nationals after March fire in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket7 hours ago

UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Tourism7 hours ago

Unlicensed pool villa in Pattaya raided by police
Transport7 hours ago

Pink and Yellow monorail lines will be in service in 2023
Weather7 hours ago

Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand8 hours ago

Thai healthcare staff demand reduction to 100 hour working week
World8 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s doctors and nurses demand fuel and medicine
Technology10 hours ago

Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Tourism10 hours ago

Goodbye, adios, good riddance Thailand Pass – OPINION
Crime10 hours ago

Bangkok abbot says he didn’t embezzle 95 million baht
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.