Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott11 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of YouTube

Music Collection, Thailand’s famed musical emporium, has hit a chord with guitar aficionados after revealing the sky-high pre-order price of their Martin D-300 acoustic guitar.

The rare gem, heralded as one of the world’s most sought-after acoustic instruments, has been snapped up at a tune-worthy cost of 10.22 million baht, leaving the music community in a tizzy.

In a Facebook showdown on February 9, the store showcased an image of this string virtuoso alongside the caption, “The first Martin D-300 in Thailand now has an owner! Pre-order closed at 10,220,000 baht.”

They thanked their rockstar customer for jumping on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and urged other guitar heroes to pluck up their courage and place an order before they’re all tuned out.

The Martin D-300 stands as a tribute to the craftsmanship and enduring legacy of Martin Guitars, crafted to commemorate the historic production of their three millionth guitar. It’s the stuff of musical legends, boasting treasures like an Adirondack spruce top adorned with genuine sycamore wood and gold dots—a nod to Martin’s rich history.

If you’re quizzing about its crescendo-worthy specs, the back resonates with Brazilian rosewood, showcasing a sycamore tree carving in shimmering abalone shell: a fitting homage to the artisans who’ve shaped Martin’s legacy from New York City to the Pennsylvania heartland in Nazareth.

In a crescendo of design flair, the model further rocks European flamed maple binding, Liquidmetal® bridge pins encrusted with emeralds, and Waverly gold-plated tuning machines that twinkle with custom brass knobs.

Essentially, this beauty is more than just an instrument, it’s a treasured artefact, with only 30 of these masterpieces strumming across the globe.

The Internet chorus erupted post-announcement, with social media maestros chiming in. Quips about saving up for a cooling fan before daring to strum the six-string sensation were shared widely, and humorous notes about how such a guitar takes more than mere pocket change.

One witty enthusiast strummed, “Some guitars aren’t for everyone. From a collector’s perspective, it’s definitely a rare future piece.”

Indeed, strumming the D-300 isn’t for the casual player relaxing by a pool villa, it’s an acquisition for those whose hearts thrummed with the beat of surplus funds. It stands as a symbol of history, art, and resonance, a true symphony of musical mastery.

With a price that harmonises with a symphony of zeroes, the Martin D-300 has struck a powerful chord in the world of music collection, leaving fans and collectors eager to catch the rhythm of such a dazzling relic.

So, will this legendary piece make its way onto your wish list, or will it remain a symphonic dream for another guitar fanatic? Stay tuned, as stories like these continue to riff through the music world.

Picture courtesy of Sanook

