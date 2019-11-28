Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
Disaster has been narrowly avoided after a fire started in an electric skillet at a condo in Pattaya, filling the building with smoke and terrifying adjacent residents. Pattaya City police were notified of the fire at 9pm Tuesday, at a condominium primarily for local Thais.
Firefighters and police rushed to the scene to find smoke gushing from a third floor room. They broke down the door to get inside. Many residents had already fled.
The fire started in an electric pan, according to The Pattaya News. Firefighters responded quickly and it took only a few minutes to control the fire.
The room’s owner, 28 year old Sitthiphong Patthawee, told reporters that he left the chicken in the pan and went to the first floor to get something and ended up distracted, forgetting the chicken was still sizzling away in his apartment.
Police say Patthawee won’t be charged as the incident was, in their opinion, a legitimate accident.
This is the second fire in a public building Pattaya firemen have had to respond to in the past two days. Only a day before, a mother and her two year old son narrowly escaped a blaze that destroyed the entire top floor of their building.
Sadly, the chicken meal was ruined.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Expats
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
Five Chonburi immigration officers have arrested a 45 year old German man outside a hotel in Pattaya. “Bert E” had overstayed his visa by five days and was handed over to Pattaya police. The immigration police are now making examples of even minor transgressions of the visa rules.
The five-man task force was sent by the chief of Chonburi immigration, who was acting under orders from national immigration chief Sompong “Big Oud” Chingduang, according to Thai news agency Naew Na.
Sompong took over the helm of immigration after the previous chief, Surachat “Big Joke” Hakpan was mysteriously demoted, or side-lined, last April. In October Sompong said authorities “will rid Thailand of the bad apples in the foreigner population,”
“This is just the beginning.”
Among those targeted are overstayers, illegal immigrants, internationally wanted individuals and common criminals. Foreigners can be deported and blacklisted from entering Thailand for overstaying their visa, or any criminal offence. Even if it’s only five days.
Thai immigration authorities have made it a habit in the past few years not only to round up dozens of foreigners at a time in raids, but also to parade them in front of the press.
The hotel was in the Na Klua area. New Na, as in the past, is urging the public to continue calling immigration police on 1178 to report violations.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Pattaya
Pattaya taxi drivers attacked by group of Grab drivers
Taxi spats are now turning into taxi wars over challenges to ‘turf’ long established by traditional taxi services in Thailand, now under pressure from the newer app-based services.
The most recent scuffle in Pattaya where over 10 Grab drivers have allegedly attacked a group of regular taxi drivers.
Reports by Thai-language 77kaoded and The Pattaya News say the incident took place on Tuesday night at a metered taxi stand.
Police were called around 10.30pm by witnesses (video below) anxious to curb the brawl where three taxi drivers ended up with minor injuries. ‘Regular’ taxi drivers at the scene told police the fight was started by nearly 12 Grab drivers, some in Grab uniform, who then sped away.
Although it’s unclear why the brawl started, The Pattaya News reports that it appeared to be about one group stealing business from the other. The three injured taxi drivers have filed a police report and confirm they intend to press charges against both the drivers and Grab.
This latest incident comes as Grab drivers in Pattaya protest against their working conditions through a series of strikes and refusals to make deliveries.
SOURCE: 77kaoded.com | The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Mother and two year old escape Pattaya blaze
A mother and her two year old son have survived a blazing apartment fire in Pattaya. Firefighters were called to the apartment building just off Third Road, near a popular coffee shop.
They arrived to find an intense fire destroying the entire top floor of the building. It took around twenty minutes to control the fire which started near the roof. The exact location is still being investigated.
One resident said she heard a noise on the roof while lying in bed. At first, she thought it was raining, she says.
She smelled smoke and got up to investigate, when she saw a massive fire had broken out. She took her sleeping son and safely ran from the building as smoke filled her apartment. No one else lived in the building so no one was injured in the blaze. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn
First Phuket tollway to be approved linking Kathu and Patong
Major fire averted after resident leaves the chicken cooking in Pattaya
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
US President Trump signs bill protecting Hong Kong rights
Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines
Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal
Pattaya taxi drivers attacked by group of Grab drivers
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
New car stolen by mystery man from vehicle service centre
“New” committee reverses ban on farm chemicals
Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft
300 flee over border to Thailand from fighting in Myanmar
Bangkok City Hall launching walking streets around the city next month
Another leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Travel2 days ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Thailand10 hours ago
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
- Expats3 days ago
British man found dead in Thailand’s north east
- Economy3 days ago
Thais are tightening their belts and spending less – survey
- Environment2 days ago
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
- Bangkok2 days ago
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office