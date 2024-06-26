Lao man dies after 12th floor fall in Pattaya amid partner argument

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A Lao man tragically died after falling from the 12th floor of a condominium in Pattaya following an argument with his partner. The incident occurred at 3.36am yesterday, June 25, at a condominium on Thappraya Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province. Pattaya police, along with rescue workers, promptly arrived at the scene after being notified.

Police discovered the body of the victim, identified by police as 25 year old Kitan Chaleunxay lying on the ground. He had fallen from his room on the 12th floor and died instantly. His boyfriend was present at the scene and was visibly distraught.

Police interviewed eyewitness 32 year old Supha Hasiya who lived across from the victim’s building. Supha reported hearing someone crying and saw Kitan sitting on the edge of his balcony. Concerned for his safety, she contacted a security guard but, before help could arrive, Kitan suddenly jumped and fell to his death.

Kitan’s boyfriend, a 33 year old Thai man whose name has been withheld by police, revealed that they had been out at a nightclub earlier in the evening but had left separately after an argument. The boyfriend admitted that he had not returned Kitan’s calls before the tragedy, reported The Pattaya News.

According to the boyfriend’s statement, Kitan often argued with him but he never expected him to take his own life.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident. The body has been sent to a forensic institution for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In related news, a Chinese man on February 11 joined the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club” when he reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 18th floor of a condominium in the popular seaside resort. The motive for his tragic decision is believed to be a dispute with his wife.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station and the Sawang Borriboon Rescue Foundation visited The Base condominium in Pattaya at about 2pm on February 11 after receiving reports of the fall.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.