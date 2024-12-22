Thai police arrest six Chinese nationals in call centre fraud bust

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thai police have taken decisive action against an international call centre fraud operation by arresting six Chinese nationals in Bangkok. The operation, which was uncovered in a luxury condominium on Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Khwang, involved a sophisticated network of equipment, including 286 Sim Boxes, 208,652 SIM cards, and 636 mobile phones.

The arrested individuals, identified as Fengran Wen, Zhang Jun, Li Yunling, Pang Ze, Yang Qun, and Yao Fan, were operating from six rooms within the condominium. The gang leader, Yao Fan, along with his associates, is accused of using SIM boxes to make fraudulent calls, with reports indicating their operations had connections to similar activities in Laos and Cambodia.

Advertisements

Thai police conducted the operation at 4pm on December 20, revealing that the suspects had entered Thailand on tourist visas and had rented the condominium for approximately two months. The group allegedly utilised artificial intelligence to quickly create fake social media accounts, which were then used to deceive individuals through false advertisements and fraudulent activities.

The equipment seized by police paints a picture of an extensive and well-organised operation. The use of digital devices and AI technology allowed the suspects to efficiently carry out their fraudulent activities, generating income by misleading people into interacting with deceptive online content.

The suspects face charges related to illegal telecommunication activities, falsifying data, and working without the necessary permits, reported The Pattaya News.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, with police seeking to uncover the full extent of the group’s operations and any further links to similar activities.

Advertisements

In related news, Thai Tourist Police officers arrested five illegal Chinese real estate agents in Chon Buri. They were found managing properties rented by call centre scam gangs.

Tourist Police Bureau officers raided an unnamed real estate sales office on Boon Samphan Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on December 16. At the office, they encountered five Chinese nationals and one individual without legal registration status.