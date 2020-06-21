Covid-19: 1 new imported case, 27 days with no local transmissions (June 21) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19: 1 new imported case, 27 days with no local transmissions (June 21)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning announced 1 new case of Covid-19 discovered in state quarantine over the previous 24 hours. The case is a 6 year old Thai boy who recently returned from South Africa on a repatriation flight.
Thailand has reached 27 consecutive days without a domestically transmitted case. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the outbreak began stands at 3,148 (2,444 domestic and 211 imported). 72 are under treatment, 3,018 have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate 96%. The death toll remains at 58.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to around 8.9 million, up 158,000 from yesterday; 4.7 million have recovered while deaths have surpassed 467,000. The total number of new infections continue to accelerate. The current hotspots in the world are US, Russia, Brazil, India and the UK.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
China traces Beijing Covid-19 outbreak to European strain
China says it’s identified a European strain of Covid-19 as having sparked the recent spike in south west Beijing suburbs, but the World Health Organisation will only say it was imported from outside the city and needs further investigation. China has released genome sequencing data which officials claim identifies a European strain of the coronavirus. 183 people have contracted the virus in a surge that began just over a week ago, linked to Beijing’s massive Xinfadi wholesale food centre.
WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan says that strains and viruses move around the world.
“…so I think it’s not indicating that Europe is the origin of the disease at all. What it is saying most likely is the disease was most probably imported from outside Beijing at some point.”
Ryan says it’s critical to establish when the virus arrived in Beijing, how many people were infected along the way, and what amplified its spread, but that it’s “reassuring” that the virus appears to be of human origin and didn’t jump the species barrier again.
China had come under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as Covid-19 cases mount in the capital. The US has blamed the Chinese government for moving too slowly to contain the initial outbreak. China says it wasted no time in releasing information including the genome sequence of the first outbreak in Wuhan. The latest genome sequencing data were published Thursday, and were also shared with the WHO and the Global Influenza Data Initiativeaccording to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
China’s National Microbiology Data Centre website reveals the Beijing genome data was based on 3 samples – 2 human and 1 environmental – collected back on June 11, the same day the Chinese capital reported its first new local infection in months.
“According to preliminary genomic and epidemiological study results, the virus is from Europe, but it is different from the virus currently spreading in Europe. It’s older than the virus currently spreading in Europe.”
The Chinese CDC’s chief epidemiology expert told state media this week the Beijing strain is similar to Europe’s, although not necessarily directly transmitted from European countries. He didn’t elabourate on those comments, made before the genome data release. He added that the strains found in the United States and Russia are mostly from Europe.
Regarding the the origins of the strain that’s hit Beijing, the CDC says it did not originate in the Chinese capital.
“It must be some people or goods outside of the city that carried it into the (Xinfadi) market. It’s unclear who, or what kind of goods, had brought the virus into Beijing.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- The Thailand Civil Aviation Authority has further relaxed the restrictions on domestic airline services by removing the need for on-board social distancing (so that middle seat is now likely to be sold)
- CCAT Director Chula Sookmanop says that domestic airlines can sell all their seats on each flight
- Airlines no longer need to leave some of the seats vacant for social distancing
- However, airlines must develop their in-flight air ventilation systems
- PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as CCSA Director, says he is concerned about possible implications of re-introducing general tourism too quickly and stressed the importance of public health over tourism
- Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says that, as of July 1, families travelling together on electric trains in Bangkok will be allowed to sit down together
As the number of scheduled domestic flights continues to rise, the airlines are being reminded that they must not relax the controls and restrictions put in place to restrict transmission of Covid-19. Domestic airlines must also warn passengers that they may face legal action if they do not wear face masks throughout the flight and they’ve been told they must upgrade their in-flight air ventilation systems. They must also replace high-efficiency particulate air filters on a regular basis. These would be expensive updates in conjunction with the aircraft manufacturers.
Meanwhile, Thai aviation authorities have held talks with airlines on the resumption of international flights. Since the start of May, Thailand has already allowed domestic flights to resume.
Currently there are about 17,000 passengers a day at Thailand ‘s two major airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, a tiny fraction of the passenger traffic through the two largest airports in Thailand before the arrival of Covid-19 restrictions. All of Thailand’s airports have now been reopened. Phuket International Airport was the last airport to resume regular domestic flights on June 13.
Whilst the domestic flight situation starts ramping again, the discussion on how to relaunch international travel continues to plague (pun unintended) lawmakers and health officials.
It’s all about the travel bubbles.
Whilst the CAAT are warning that travel bubbles for general tourism are probably many months away, it’s likely that the first people to benefit will be workers with existing work permits and people attending international meetings for the purposes of conducting business in Thailand.
Gen. Somsak Roongsita, Secretary-General of the National Security Council says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had not yet made any decisions about Travel Bubbles, which countries would be involved or when they would begin.
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Cambodia soon, reconsider, unless you’re willing to put down US$3,000, a fortune for a backpacker in Southeast Asia. The country wants foreigners to make the deposit at a local bank upon entering to make sure any potential medical or quarantine costs can be met. And that’s just the start.
Even if you have the money, it’s still tricky to get in. Travellers need to have a medical insurance valued over US$50,000 and a health certificate deeming them free of the coronavirus, issued 72 hours before entering the country. Then, they start deducting from the deposit.
Travelling to south east Asia as a tourist has largely been put on hold by most of the countries keeping strong control over their borders in the immediate and medium future. Travel bubbles are being seen as a way forward for reciprocal ‘low risk’ countries to re-introduce travel across their borders.
Cambodian media say testing may need to be done before a traveller can enter which would be US$100 for a swab test, US$30 for overnight accommodation while results sent to the lab, $30 for food and extra expenses for transportation. This would be taken out of the deposit made at the bank.
Once the travellers has gone through all that rigmarole, then they must self isolate for 14 days at their hotel, reporting to medical officers each day. Another swab test would be done on the 13th day of isolation. In another scenario, where a passenger on the flight tests positive for the coronavirus, then everyone on the flight would need to go into quarantine, with costs involved taken out of the bank deposit. Worse case, those who get sick need to pay all costs involved.
Even death has costs. US$1,500 would used for cremation and funeral costs.
Have a great time in Cambodia!
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
