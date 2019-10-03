Chinese con men wanted for 700 million baht fraud arrested in Phuket | The Thaiger

Crime
Chinese con men wanted for 700 million baht fraud arrested in Phuket
PHOTO: Workpoint News
Three Chinese men wanted in their home country for an internet banking scam have been caught and arrested in Phuket. While attempting to lay low, the men were instead tracked down and busted by Thai immigration police.
Ma Jin and Li Yingquan, both 42, were arrested with Chen Zhenhua, 30, after police in Tianjin, China, issued warrants for all three. They are accused of being involved in an internet banking scam that netted them over 700 million baht.
Thai Immigration Bureau commander, Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang, confirmed the arrest yesterday.
“The Immigration Bureau has been working with the International Crime Prevention Unit and Phuket Immigration Office to track the activities of these three suspects. They fled from China to Phuket to lay low at an apartment in Kamala, sub-district of Kathu district.”
It’s understood all three men will have their visas revoked and be deported to China to face charges.
General Sompong says that Ma, who was previously employed in the finance sector in China, had been using a specialised USB stick to transfer money from the company’s online bank account into his own account since 2017.
“He swindled over 700 million baht by making 188 transfers from the company’s account, while the other two suspects are accomplices who fled to Phuket together.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss
PHOTO: www.innnews.co.th
A woman and her husband have been arrested after she stole a credit card from her boss and used it go to on a spending spree.
Nattamon Puangjumpa, 26 years of age, and her husband Pornchai are now facing charges of theft and credit card fraud after she took the credit card from her boss’s desk.
Thai Residents reports that Nattamon began using the card to withdraw cash, with her boss not realising what had happened until he received the credit card bill.
The victim had never activated the card for use and immediately suspected his former employee, filing a police report the same day.
Police found the woman hiding out in the Jomthong district of Bangkok and arrested her. Nattamon admits that while working for the victim as a company administrator, she stole the credit card from his desk.
She then called the bank to activate the card, claiming to be the cardholder. Once activated, she was able to use it to withdraw cash. It’s understood she managed to withdraw at least 10,000 baht before she was caught.
The woman claims she stole the card because she couldn’t afford to care for her five children. However, police discovered that there was also an arrest warrant out for her husband on theft charges.
He has admitted to stealing money from another Bangkok company but has pledged to repay all of it.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Mother guilty of accidentally killing 18 day old baby boy
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Isaraporn “Oil” Foilueang, the mother who reported her baby as missing, only for his body to be found in her home days later, has admitted accidentally suffocating the child as she played on her phone while feeding him.
The Bangkok Post reports that the baby, identified as Prachya Dechomeng, stopped breathing while being bottle-fed. The autopsy result shows he died of suffocation.
His mother has confessed to police that she was playing on her phone while feeding the child last Thursday and only realised some time later that he had stopped breathing.
Panicking, she initially hid the baby’s body in a wardrobe in the house, before reporting him as missing to police.
Her initial story was that she had left the baby alone while she went to use the bathroom, after which she’d returned to find both the baby and her wallet missing.
Days later, it’s alleged she moved the baby’s body from inside the house to the bathroom at the rear of the property, where it was found early on Monday morning by the baby’s grandfather.
The woman now faces charges of perjury, concealing a corpse, and carelessness leading to the death of another.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai karaoke lounges raided over underage hostesses
PHOTO: Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Four hostesses under the age of 18 have been discovered working at two karaoke lounges in the San Kamphaeng area of Chiang Mai, east of the main city. Thailand’s ‘Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’ worked with local immigration and police after a complaint was received.
Na Kaew reports that the investigators followed a trail of evidence on Facebook, Line and other social media before moving against the Look Nam Karaoke and the May and Min Karaoke.
The majority of patrons, child waitresses and bar owners do not see this work as abusive or unlawful, but officials say it is a type of human trafficking that has largely gone under the radar – and proved difficult to investigate and prosecute.
Pim, a 16 year old – one of four teenage bar staff who were uncovered earlier this month in an anti-trafficking operation in Chiang Mai says that the northern city has a well-established sex trade.
“Some customers touched my breasts, but I pushed their hands away.”
Pim, speaking to Reuters, says she can earn up to 700 baht (US$23) each night, more than double the daily minimum wage in Thailand, working for the owner of the bar who she refers to as “mother”.
While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as “entertainers” to lure men into bars, according to police chiefs and campaigners.
In the most raids, three underage girls were found entertaining customers at Look Nam and one at another other establishment. Both establishments’ face charges of human trafficking and employing underage girls.
“Most of the offenders are karaoke bar owners who have an understanding that it is ok for children to do this type of work when in fact it’s considered sex trafficking,” police lieutenant colonel Likhit Thanomchua told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
PHOTO: Na Naew
