Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day

A Pattaya night club owner performed an act of kindness on Thai Mother’s Day on Friday. The Stones House night club is located on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, a tourist hotspot and renowned party area. But this past Friday evening was a time for families lining up in front of the club.

The club’s owner, Amporn Kaewsang, worked with her staff to hand out various tasty Thai meals to people. One of the dishes was som tam, or papaya salad. They also handed out snacks, water, and other items. Diners and staff followed Covid-19 regulations including mask-wearing and keeping their hands clean.

Amporn said she would do this every year, to help people who are struggling.

Thai Mother’s Day is held on Queen Sirikit’s birthday, August 12. In many countries like the United States, Mother’s Day is not a public holiday. In Thailand, people usually have the day off from work.

Mother’s Day and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday celebrations start early in the morning with alms-giving. People give offerings of food to Thailand’s Buddhist monks in the morning when monks are making their daily rounds as a way of making merit. A lot of people also take a trip to the local temple for more merit-making.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News