Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
A hit and run incident on Pattaya Beach Road has claimed the life of an elderly woman, according to a report in The Pattaya News. The incident is understood to have taken place at 1am yesterday morning, during the national curfew. Emergency workers arrived to find the woman lying in the road, bleeding heavily. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Pattaya City Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage after several witnesses reported a pickup truck travelling at high speed before colliding with the woman who was crossing the road at the time. The driver sped away without stopping.
The police are also attempting to identify the woman, who wasn’t carrying any ID. She was out and about during the curfew hours. Local media reports that claim the dead woman is a popular Walking Street dancer are inaccurate, as that performer is reportedly alive and well.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit
A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to attack a Pattaya shop owner who refused to provide him with alcohol on credit. Police in the Banglamung district were called to the premises in Soi Chaiyapruek 2, according to a report in The Pattaya News. There, they found shop owner, 24 year old Mr Surachai, with knife wounds to his hands and neck.
The suspect, 49 year old Saman Pratumwan, was arrested nearby in possession of a knife. Mr. Surachai claims Saman wanted to purchase alcohol but had no money and asked to be given it on credit, promising to repay the shopkeeper later. When Mr. Surachai refused, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and used it to attack him before taking off.
Mr. Surachai received treatment from rescue workers at the scene but declined to go to hospital for any further medical care. Meanwhile, it’s reported the suspect’s mother told police he has drug and alcohol addiction problems and she hopes this latest incident will serve as a lesson to him to get the help he needs.
The alleged attacker remains in police custody, facing legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
It’s a week into Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and, following last week’s reopening of Chon Buri’s popular beaches, today it’s Phuket’s turn. It remains to be seen if the inclement weather (during the morning), and the south west monsoon waves, will keep the crowds at bay along the island’s famed west coast beaches. As of this morning there had been little interest in heading back to the island’s main beaches but the weather wasn’t ‘beach weather’ (below).
Bang Saen beach in Chonburi received hordes of visitors last weekend, with many Thai and expats having to pick up litter left behind by the crowds. 47 year old Pawit Nitprakit drove from his home in Pathum Thani, about 140 kilometres away, and ended up collecting debris washed ashore by the tide.
“I was looking forward to coming to the beach here. When we arrived, I saw trash floating with the waves. When the tide went out, the trash was stuck to the beach, so my family and I helped pick up some trash.”
However, Khaosod English reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the high turnout at beaches, ordering officials to set limits on numbers and ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.
As well as the beaches, gyms, churches and other “medium risk” venues have also reopened in Phase 3. One gym in Korat, in the northeast of the country, has installed plastic sheeting between each of its cardio machines, with equipment being cleaned every 30 minutes and a limit on how many people can use the gym at any one time.
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Meanwhile “high risk” businesses such as pubs and nightclubs wait to hear if their turn will come in the next phase of restriction easing. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force says the rules that will govern Phase 4 reopening are currently being agreed.
“We are meeting more often to get ready to enter Phase 4 if there are no further hiccups. If we allow these services to open, we must have a handbook ready so we can be confident in Phase 4.”
The next BIG decision will be figuring out when Thailand’s international borders will be re-opened and who will be allowed in. The current speculation, going on recent comments from the CCSA, will be that only foreigners from ‘low risk’ countries will be allowed to visit the country in the early phases. “Travel bubbles” and “green lanes” are being used to describe agreements between similar regional low risk countries to share tourists and visitors, without having to do 14 day quarantine.
Countries that may be included in such travel bubbles include Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and China. But no official announcements have been made. Meanwhile Thai Airways today pushed back its launch of international routes to the start of August.
PHOTOS: Patong Beach at 10am this morning – Tim S.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Crime
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya responded to calls from several concerned citizens about a Thai man behaving erratically in the middle of Sukhimwit Road, Pattaya at 3:30 this morning. The heavily tatooed man, who had no ID and would not give his full name, appeared to be in his mid-30s and was wearing only boxer shorts.
The man was screaming and yelling at traffic and running around and up and down the motorway, causing police and drivers to fear there could be a further incident. The man was mostly cooperative when arrested but claimed the police would “kill him and murder him.”
Here is a video of the incident…
Police eventually arrested the man for creating a public disturbance. He was taken to the Pattaya Police for a drug test as officers believed the was under the influence of illegal drugs based on his behaviour.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
