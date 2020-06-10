Bang Saen plans to be a “zero waste beach”

A Chon Buri beach plans to be completely garbage free, aiming to be a so-called “zero waste beach.” The National Research Council of Thailand and Kasetsart University have teamed up to develop a waste management system and devices to help keep Bang Saen beach clean.

Although there are far fewer people on the beach this year due to coronavirus restrictions, plastic and other rubbish continued to wash up on the shore. The Seen Suk mayor said 70% of the trash on the beach is from marine debris. To fix this, waste collecting boats and nets will be installed in the water. Researchers are also studying the flow of debris in the ocean.

“Innovation and technology can help us collect the waste 50% faster.”

When tourists are visiting, they leave around 7,000 kilograms of waste per day, according to Bangkok Post. 1.2 million tourist visit Bang Saen beach each year, leaving an average of 2.5 million tonnes of waste. A variety of waste collecting bins will be along the 5 kilometre beach.

Bang Saen has been the government’s poster beach in the re-opening of Thailand’s beaches, receiving huge crowds since it re-opened a week ago, causing long traffic jams and headaches for local officials.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post