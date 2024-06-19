Drunken old age taunt in Pattaya leads to machete attack

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

A dispute in Pattaya led to a violent attack where a drunk man, after mocking an older man of his age, was attacked with a machete and sustained a severe head wound. The incident unfolded last night near Wat Huai Yai in Banglamung district, Chon Buri.

Police and rescue workers reached the site at 9.36pm, after receiving reports of a brawl from locals. Upon arrival, they found a crowd surrounding 36 year old Wirayuth Chomthalak, who had a significant and bleeding head injury caused by a sharp object.

He was visibly intoxicated. Rescue teams administered first aid before transporting him to the nearest hospital.

The alleged attacker, 58 year old Thongchai Tiendang, had also sustained injuries. Bystanders managed to detain him until the arrival of police and rescue units.

Wirayuth claimed that he was familiar with Thongchai and had been teasing him playfully about his age. However, Thongchai did not take the joke lightly and responded by attacking Wirayuth with a machete.

From Thongchai’s perspective, he usually did not mind jokes about his age but this time he felt threatened by the drunken Wirayuth. Acting impulsively, he grabbed a machete and attacked, prompting Wirayuth to grab a baseball bat and retaliate in self-defence

Pattaya police have detained Thongchai and are continuing their investigation into the attack. reported the Pattaya News.

In similar news, a seafood restaurant owner’s son turned himself in to police after shooting two of his employees, resulting in one death and another serious injury, in a late-night incident.

The incident took place early this morning at a well-known seafood restaurant in the Thian Thale area where the suspect, 31 year old Thanakorn allegedly shot and killed one employee and critically injured another. Both victims were workers at the restaurant.

In other news, in response to mounting frustration over delays at the North Pattaya intersection, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai has taken decisive action, confirming hefty penalties for the responsible contractor. The construction setbacks have caused major disruptions to residents and the local tourism scene, prompting swift measures from city officials.