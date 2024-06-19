PM Srettha’s review: Torsak may return as police chief

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The results of an investigation into conflicts among senior police officials have been submitted to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, recommending that Torsak Sukwimol could return to his position as National Police Chief, while Surachate Hakparn aka Big Joke remains under review.

PM Srettha received a report from the Fact-Finding and Legal Examination Committee, chaired by Chatchai Promlert, concerning publicised conflicts within the Royal Thai Police (RTP). The investigation focused on Torsak, the current national police chief, and Big Joke, the former deputy national police chief. This comprehensive inquiry spanned over two months, thoroughly examining the issues.

The committee, after completing its investigation, assigned Wissanu Krea-ngam, an advisor to the prime minister, to announce the findings. Wissanu is scheduled to disclose the details of the investigation tomorrow at 11am at the Naree Samosorn Building in Government House.

Reports indicate the committee scrutinised multiple aspects of the conflict, which had escalated across various levels within the RTP, significantly impacting public perception and trust. Torsak and Big Joke faced allegations involving civil, criminal, and disciplinary matters. The committee delineated these issues clearly for the prime minister’s consideration.

“The investigation confirmed the existence of conflicts at multiple levels within the police force, affecting its image and public confidence significantly.”

Rumours suggest that Torsak might resume his role as national police chief before his retirement in October next year, as the investigation did not establish any conclusive wrongdoing on his part. The allegations regarding hiding property in the United Kingdom are still under review by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Big Joke, however, remains in a state of uncertainty. He cannot return to service yet, pending further investigation by the Police Civil Service Protection Committee (PCSPC). The outcome of this committee’s findings will determine his future within the force, reported KhaoSod.

“The committee has meticulously separated the allegations against both individuals for the prime minister’s clear assessment.”