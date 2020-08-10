Pattaya
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
The decision by local officials to give cars and other vehicles 24 hour access to Pattaya’s Walking Street is coming under fire on social media. Here’s a few of the comments…
“Should be completely rebuilt possibly as a Casino Gambling Street fully licensed and controlled by the government, especially for upmarket tourist, complimented with classy night clubs, champagne, cocktails etc.”
“Re-named ‘Hit by Car while Walking Street’ lol.”
“So, they have turned the clock back 25 years, was open to traffic back then.”
“It‘s difficult to find the logic in this. Even if they would try to explain.”
“You can open it up for cattle as far as I’m concerned, the place is a hole for sexpats.”
However, not all are against the move, which has been introduced for a trial period. Many Pattaya business owners are calling for the trial to be extended, saying the lack of tourists means there is currently no need to keep the street pedestrianised. With some bars and clubs on the street still closed, other businesses such as tailor shops and restaurants want to see car drivers being able to access the road in their vehicles, pointing out that parking could be made available in front of premises that are still closed.
Other road users are pointing out that an increase in the number of cars parked on the road leaves less space for both pedestrians and vehicles attempting to navigate their way down the street. Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. They add that while taxis may drive down the street to drop off customers, they are not permitted to sit outside venues waiting to pick up passengers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Pattaya’s famous Walking Street nightlife district is now open to vehicular traffic around the clock, but not everyone is pleased. Business owners in the Walking Street area are reportedly asking the Pattaya City government to extend a current trial allowing vehicles onto the street at all hours of the day. The trial was proposed as international borders are still closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, leading to a lack of tourists. An estimated 60% of its businesses remain closed, although some nightclubs are still popular, even with reduced traffic. The opening event Friday night was led the Pattaya City Deputy […]
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
A motorbike crash in the Nongprue area of Chon Buri’s Banglamung district has left 3 people injured, according to police. Nongprue police were notified of the incident, at an intersection near Soi Khao Talo, at 3am. Police, emergency responders and reporters went to the scene and found 2 damaged motorbikes. 3 people had sustained injuries; 29 year old Anatita Pimsri, 16 year old Nattawat Tepraksa, and his passenger whose name was not given. They were taken to a local hospital. Nattawat told police that the other motorbike, driven by Anatita, suddenly came out from the intersection while he was driving […]
Police in Chon Buri announce crackdown on loan sharks
Police in the eastern Chon Buri province held a large rally to announce a crackdown on loan sharks, in which they’ve already seized luxury cars, motorbikes, illegal weapons and ammunition. On Thursday, 709 police, led by the Chon Buri provincial police commander, attended a rally at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya to report on the ongoing crackdown. Earlier in the week, Chon Buri police investigated a loan shark group who have reportedly been preying on those in financial trouble due to the Covid-19 crisis, offering loans at interest rates that violate Thai law, certainly extortionate rates. The gang allegedly […]
