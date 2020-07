Crew rescued as dive boat catches fire off Pattaya – VIDEO

A boat has caught fire near the island of Koh Larn, off the coast of Pattaya, with the captain and crew rescued by nearby boats and jet skis. A report in The Pattaya News says the fire appears to have broken out on the upper level of the “Rung Arun”, which has sustained extensive damage in the blaze.

The yellow dive boat was near Ta Yai beach, just off Koh Larn when the fire broke out. Other boats and jet-ski operators in the area came to the rescue of the captain and crew, helping also to extinguish the fire. It’s understood no injuries have been reported.

Marine officials in Pattaya have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the total cost of damages.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page