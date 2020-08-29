Pattaya
Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO
A couple in Pattaya were shocked yesterday when a homeless woman approached and ate their ice cream while they were recording a video. The video was posted on Facebook and can be seen here. The couple who posted it, 29 year old Pat and 26 year old Nam, told The Pattaya News that as they were eating Bingsu ice cream outside a restaurant in South Pattaya, an obviously intoxicated woman wearing only trousers and a bra approached and gobbled their snack, then walked away without a word. They say they were “stunned”.
The pair say they know the intoxicated woman is homeless. They’ve urged officials to continue work on solving the homeless problems in the area, as the number of homeless seen a massive increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In related news, this week Pattaya City officials, together with the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Center located invited 32 homeless people to take free shelter, in response to recent reports of the growing homeless problem in Pattaya.
Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts
A fire at a golf course in in Chon Buri province’s Si Racha district last night destroyed over 50 golf carts. The damage is estimated in the tens of millions of baht. Firefighters were notified of the fire at a golf course in the Bang Phra sub-district at around 10:30pm. A video of the blaze can be seen here. Fire engines, emergency responders along with Si Racha Police and reporters scrambled to the scene. The blaze was at a warehouse inside the golf course and it took about 30 minutes to bring it under control. The course’s manager told police […]
Officials say no signs of mental illness in man who fell to his death in Pattaya quarantine
The deputy director-general of the Department of Mental Health says a 30 year old Thai man who fell to his death while in state quarantine in Pattaya displayed no signs of mental illness. Samai Sirithongthavorn says the man underwent physical and mental tests while on board the repatriation flight returning him to Thailand from Israel. The Pattaya News reports that this is standard practice for all returnees prior to their arrival in the Kingdom. “We provided a mental check-up for those returning from overseas and staying in state quarantine. All returnees were asked to complete a mental and physical test […]
Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors
In a bid to attract beachgoers and day trippers, Pattaya’s beach bed, umbrella vendors and boat operators are paying visitors’ parking fees. They say fewer tourists visit Pattaya beach as there are no free parking spaces and traffic enforcement officers are strict compared with nearby Jomtien Beach. 63 year old Nikom Apidet, a boat operator seen placing a sign that read “Parking available for beach bed umbrellas” told The Pattaya News most of the tourists that do come are Thais. But, he said, Pattaya beach is not as popular as before. “One of the reasons is there are not enough […]
