Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO

A couple in Pattaya were shocked yesterday when a homeless woman approached and ate their ice cream while they were recording a video. The video was posted on Facebook and can be seen here. The couple who posted it, 29 year old Pat and 26 year old Nam, told The Pattaya News that as they were eating Bingsu ice cream outside a restaurant in South Pattaya, an obviously intoxicated woman wearing only trousers and a bra approached and gobbled their snack, then walked away without a word. They say they were “stunned”.

The pair say they know the intoxicated woman is homeless. They’ve urged officials to continue work on solving the homeless problems in the area, as the number of homeless seen a massive increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In related news, this week Pattaya City officials, together with the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Center located invited 32 homeless people to take free shelter, in response to recent reports of the growing homeless problem in Pattaya.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News