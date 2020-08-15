Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A 63 year old man is dead after he fall through a school gymnasium roof in front of his 3 sons yesterday in Chon Buri’s city district. Ban Bueang Police were notified of the incident, in a gymnasium area at Wat Khao Maipai School, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 63 year old Wichean Srinuan, on the floor. No children were present at the time of the incident, although there was a school worker who fainted and was visibly upset.

55 year old Udom Saetae, a school janitor, told The Pattaya News that Wichean was fixing the roof of the gym, which had been damaged by a recent storm.

21 year old Somprasong Daoduangsuk, who was working with Wichean, explained they were working with Wichean’s 3 sons.

Wichean was coming down from the roof for lunch. Rescue workers believe he fell through the roof at a section that couldn’t support his weight He hit the ground after a 25 metre fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

    RS

    August 15, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Sincere condolences to his family, friends & co-workers

