Pattaya
Chinese man operates illegal hairdressers in plain sight in Pattaya, Thailand
Immigration Police arrested a Chinese man and four foreign employees for operating an illegal hairdresser’s shop in the middle of Pattaya city in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.
The Chinese owner claims he didn’t know that hairdressing was a career strictly reserved for Thai people.
Under the Foreign Business Act, certain occupations in Thailand are strictly prohibited for foreigners and reserved for Thai nationals only, including hairdressing, barbering, or any beauty treatment. Other jobs foreigners cannot do include driving taxis, agriculture, Thai massage, tour guide, and many more.
Yesterday, Immigration Police in Chon Buri inspected a hair salon with a huge Chinese sign plastered on the shopfront in the heart of Pattaya’s tourist Nong Prue subdistrict in Bang Lamung district.
Police walked in to find a Chinese man holding a pair of clippers and giving a haircut to a customer and discovered a stateless woman from the highlands of Chiang Mai working as a beautician in the salon. In total, police found five foreigners working illegally including the salon’s 34 year owner Wang Xuping.
Wang told police that he “didn’t know” that opening a beauty salon was illegal for a Chinese person and told police he had run the business for longer than one year already, serving a mixture of Thai and foreign clientele.
Police arrested Wang under suspicion of “employing foreigners without a permit” and arrested the four foreign employees under suspicion of “being a foreigner working without a permit.”
All five were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning.
It’s a mystery how Wang got away with operating the illegal Chinese salon for so long in the middle of Thailand’s biggest tourist destination without so much as an inspection by immigration.
In February, Thailand’s Ministry of Labour issued a reminder that hairdressing is illegal for foreigners in Thailand operating after police shut down a hairdresser’s shop run by a South Korean.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Foreigner repeatedly scams petrol stations in central Thailand
Heavy rain and flash flood in Thailand | GMT ON TOUR
Chinese man operates illegal hairdressers in plain sight in Pattaya, Thailand
The evolution of Thanksgiving in a multicultural America
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats23 hours ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas